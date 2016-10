Rio Rojo (P.Trevor up) won the S. Rangarajan Memorial Cup, the main event of the races held here on Monday. Mr. Rudraraju Rajendra Verma owns the winner which is trained by K.S.V. Prasad Raju.

1. S. RANGARAJAN MEMORIAL CUP (2,000m), Cat. II, 3-y-o & over (Terms): Rio Rojo (P. Trevor) 1, Carolina Moon (A.A. Vikrant) 2, Red Rambble (Deep Shanker) 3, Vijay Vaishnavee (R.Laxmikanth) 4. 1-1/2, 1-1/4, 1/2. 2m 06.31s. Rs. 7 (w), 6 and 44 (p), SHP: Rs. 75, FP: Rs. 97, Q: Rs. 63, Tanala: Rs. 284. Favourite: Rio Rojo. Owner: Mr. Rudraraju Rajendra Verma. Trainer: K.S.V. Prasad Raju.

2. LOYAL PRINCE PLATE (2,200m), Cat. III, 3-y-o & over, rated upto 50: Silvassa (A.A.Vikrant) 1, Cash For Rank (R. Laxmikanth) 2, Green Memories (N S Rathore) 3, Sir Walter Raleigh (Deep Shanker) 4. 11-1/2, 1-1/2, 3/4. 2m 23.43s. Rs. 9 (w), 6 and 16 (p), SHP: Rs. 30, FP: Rs. 42, Q: Rs. 31, Tanala: Rs. 457. Favourite: Silvassa. Owners: M/s. Rajesh Sanghani, Prakash Babu & Narender Surana. Trainer: D. Netto.

3. CORDON BLEU PLATE (1,400m), Cat. II, 3-y-o & over, rated upto 75: Miracle King (Abhishek S.Pawar) 1, Magna Carta (G Naresh) 2, Western Wind (Mukesh Kumar) 3, Charming Beauty (Rafique Sk.) 4. Shd, 1-3/4, 3-3/4. 1m 28.10s. Rs. 11 (w), 6, 18 (p), SHP: Rs. 28, FP: Rs. 73, Q: Rs. 44, Tanala: Rs. 117. Favourite: Western Wind. Owners: Mr.Y. Damodar & Mrs.Vanaja Banagiri. Trainer: M. Srinivas Reddy.

4. PRINCE REGENT PLATE (1,100m), Cat. III, 3-y-o & over, rated upto 50: Cash Landing (Abhishek S. Pawar) 1, Penthesilea (Deepak Singh) 2, Yes Baby (P. Sai Kumar) 3, Dawning Hope (Md. Ismail) 4. 2-3/4, 2-1/2, 1-1/4. 1m 07.58s. Rs. 6 (w), 6, 8, 7 (p), SHP: Rs. 17, FP: Rs. 21, Q: Rs. 17, Tanala: Rs. 48. Favourite: Cash Landing. Owners: M/s. Satyanarayana Reddy Pannala & Kondlapudi Satish. Trainer: M. Srinivas Reddy.

5. G. SUDHAKAR REDDY MEMORIAL CUP (1,200m), Cat. II, 3-y-o & over, rated upto 75: City Of Harmony (P. Trevor) 1, Ashwa Raftar (Mukesh Kumar) 2, Big Flash (Deepak Singh) 3, Gangadhar (G Naresh) 4. 2, 3, 1-3/4. 1m 12.70s. Rs. 7 (w), 5, 6, 7 (p), SHP: Rs. 13, FP: Rs. 13, Q: Rs. 9, Tanala: Rs. 14. Favourite: City Of Harmony. Owners: M/s. K. Thribhuvan Reddy & K. Vivek Reddy . Trainer: M Satyanarayana.

6. STAR OF STARS CUP (D. I), (1,200m), Cat. III, 4-y-o & over, rated upto 50: Exclusive Monarchy (K Sai Kiran) 1, Bharat King (B.R. Kumar) 2, Wine N Dine (B. Dileep) 3, Rock Baby Rock (Abhishek S. Pawar) 4. 1/2, hd, 1-1/2. 1m 15.60s. Rs. 7 (w), 5, 6, 7 (p), SHP: Rs. 19, FP: Rs. 633, Q: Rs. 197, Tanala: Rs. 2364. Favourite: Vijays Delight. Owner: Mr. M.D. Reddy. Trainer: M. Satyanarayana.

7. STAR OF STARS CUP (D. II), (1,200m), Cat. III, 4-y-o & over, rated upto 50: Manogamini (Abhishek S. Pawar) 1, Back to Business (R. Laxmikanth) 2, Island Bird (B. Dileep) 3, Delta Force (Aneel) 4. 2, 2, 1/2. 1m 15.45s. Rs. 16 (w), 7, 12, 9 (p), SHP: Rs. 33, FP: Rs. 145, Q: Rs. 101, Tanala: Rs. 627. Favourite: Picture Perfect. Owner and trainer: Mr. M. Srinivas Reddy.

8. TOP MOST PLATE (D. I), (1,200m), Cat. III, 3-y-o & over, rated upto 25: Ashwini (Praveen Gaddam) 1, Arracache (Deepak Singh) 2, Pride and Joy (Md Sameeruddin) 3, Carnival Express (K Sai Kiran) 4. Not run: Squanderers Square. 4-1/4, 2-1/2, 1. 1m 15.72s. Rs. 24(w), 8, 80, 25 (p), SHP: Rs. 507, FP: Rs. 2128, Q: Rs. 1017, Tanala: Rs. 18538. Favourite: Carnival Express. Owner: Mr. Teegala Balreddy. Trainer: K.R.K. Raju.

9. TOP MOST PLATE (D. II), (1,200m), Cat. III, 3-y-o & over, rated upto 25: Brioni (Akshay Kumar) 1, Sefarina (Deepak Singh) 2, Full of Life (B.R. Kumar) 3, Jem Star (Kiran Naidu) 4. 1/2, 4-1/4, 1-3/4. 1m 15.83 s. Rs. 17 (w), 8, 10, 6 (p), SHP: Rs. 28, FP: Rs. 105, Q: Rs. 56, Tanala: Rs. 272. Favourite: Full Of Life. Owners: M/s. S.A. Shehzad Abbas & E. Anoop Kumar Reddy. Trainer: S.A. Shehzad Abbas.

Treble (i): Rs. 32 (1280 tkts), (ii): Rs. 239 (233 tkts), (iii): Rs. 287 (454 tkts). Consolation: Rs. 901 (298 tkts). Jackpot: Rs. 8039 (78 tkts).