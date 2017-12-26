Renato and Odessa impress

more-in

Renato and Odessa impressed when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Dec.26) morning.

Inner sand.

600m: Touch Of Art (app), 2/y/o Auspicious (Mosin) 40. They were urged.

800m: Flashy Wings (Rupesh), Imperial Beauty (S.Sunil) 56, 600/41. They were easy. Celtic Prince (S.Shinde) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Adeline (rb), Azeeza (Bhawani) 54, 600/41. Former ended two lengths in front. Lord Grantham (rb) 54, 600/41. Moved freely. Abu Al Bukhoosh (Bhawani) 56, 600/42. Easy. 2/y/o Pioneer (Jethu), Flamboyant Flame (Rathod) 52, 600/39. Former moved well.

1000m: Star Councillor (Rupesh), Bold March (S.Sunil) 1-4, 600/39. Former finished three lengths ahead. 2/y/o Stern Opinion/Spring Beauty (P.S.Chouhan), Benefactor (Rathod) 1-5, 600/38. Former finished a distance ahead. Lady Be Good (Jethu) 1-6, 600/39. Moved well. Renato (Mosin), Elegant Beauty (Rathod) 1-4, 600/37. Former who maintains winning form finished a distance ahead. Excellent Sorrento (Mosin), 2/y/o Stern Opinion/Silk Runner (P.S.Chouhan), 1-10, 600/42. Former ended two lengths in front. Dancing Prances (T.S.Jodha) 1-4, 600/38. Moved well. Weehawken (Mosin), Doubledown (Rathod) 1-7, 600/40. Former finished three lengths ahead.

1200m: Fair Warning (Dashrath), Square Moon (Daman) 1-22, 600/39. Former finished five lengths ahead. Shangri La (Kharadi), Auburn (Neeraj) 1-24, 600/40. They moved level freely. Astral Flare (Kharadi), 2/y/o Hope And Glory (Kadam) 1-25, 600/41. They were easy. Odessa (Jethu), Frivolous (P.S.Chouhan) 1-19, 600/40. Former started and finished four lengths ahead.

Outer sand.

800m: Fribourg (Shelar) 53, 600/40. Moved freely.