Mr. R. Ramakrishnan, chairman, Madras Race Club, has been nominated by the Turf Authorities of India to lead the Indian delegation at the international conference, organised by the International Federation of Horseracing Authorities, to be held in Paris in October.

The federation is the highest rule-making body in the world of horse racing and Mr. Ramakrishnan had led the delegation last year also.

The conference is held after the famous Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe race that is normally run at Longchamp racecourse but is being held at Chantilly this year because the former is under renovation.