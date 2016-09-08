Mount Mckinley and Commodore impressed when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Sept. 8) morning.

Inner sand

600m: Mount Mckinley (Parbat), Makino (Daman) 36. Former strode out well and finished four lengths ahead. Shivalik Princess (Merchant) 41. Pushed. Secret Flame (rb) 39. Moved freely.

800m: Monte Greco (rb) 51.5, 600/37.5. Moved well. Arctic Whiz (rb) 52.5, 600/38.5. Moved freely. Glorious Opinon (rb) 55.5, 600/40.5. Easy. Alpine Express (Habbu), Talon (Trevor) 54, 600/40.5. Former ended four lengths in front. Great Artist (S. Kamble), Grand Duke (rb) 54, 600/40. They finished level freely. Harvey (V. Jodha) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Charming (J. Chinoy) 51, 600/37. Urged in the last part. Riot Of Colours (C. Umesh), Magical Dancer (S. Kamble) 52, 600/38. They were pushed. Rodeo (S. Shinde) 56, 600/42.5. Easy. Mikayla (Ajinkya), Traherne (V. Jodha) 51.5, 600/38.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Kings Canyon (Kharadi) 53.5, 600/40. Moved freely. B Fifty Two (Zervan) 53, 600/40. Easy. Pugnacious (Yash Narredu), Jacknife (J. Chinoy) 51.5, 600/39. They moved level freely. Allora (S. Shinde) 58, 600/44. Easy. Celestial Light (C.S. Jodha), Winter Rennaissance (Dharmendar) 53, 600/40. Former finished three lengths ahead. Olly Boy (Kavraj), Where’s The Ring/Scarlet Slipper (Parbat) 53, 600/39. They finished level freely. Synchronicity (C.S. Jodha) 52.5, 600/39.5. Pressed. Arakawah (rb) 57, 600/42. Easy.

1000m: Sky Mine (C.S. Jodha) 1-8, 600/40. Moved well. Drogo (J. Chinoy), Raees (Hamir) 1-7, 600/39. Both were pushed and former finished four lenghts ahead. Normandy (Parmar), Mathaiyus (Trevor) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Pair moved level freely. Baryshnikhov (Ajinkya), Cool Runnings (V. Jodha) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. They were urged and ended level. Commodore (Zervan), Courtship (Trevor) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former who is in good shape easily finished five lengths ahead. Prominence (Vishal) 1-7, 600/40. Moved well.

1200m: Adam (Trevor), Denny Crane (Parmar) 1-24, 600/40. They were easy and finished level. Torrezzo (Kamlesh) 1-24, 600/42. Moved freely. Aurora Australis (Kharadi) 1-19, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/40. Moved attractively. Roman Gold (Bhawani) 1-23, 800/56, 600/43. Stretched.

1400m: Alien (Habbu) 1-38.5, 600/43. Moved freely.

Gate practice — inner sand

1000m: Myrtlewood (Parmar), Baker Street (K. Kadam) 1-11.5, 800/55, 600/41.5. They jumped out well and finished level freely.