Dazzling Bay (P.S. Chouhan astride) won the M.W. Chinnappa Memorial Trophy, the main event of the races held here on Thursday (Sept. 8). The winner is owned by M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust rep. by Mr. A.C. Muthiah and trained by S. Ganapathy.

The results:

1. PANCHGANI PLATE (1400m), rated 00 to 25: Pepper King (S.G. Prasad) 1, Infinithoughts (Ajeet Kumar) 2, As Always ( L. Prashant) 3, Aretes (Madhu Babu) 4. All ran. 1, Nk. and L. Nk. 1m, 26.74s. Rs. 39 (w), 17, 16 and 143 (p), FP: Rs. 201, Q: Rs. 121, SHP: Rs. 41, Trinalla: Rs. 47822 and Rs. 5856. Favourite: Aretes. Owner: Mrs. Neetu Kamath. Trainer: Pratap Kamath.

2. ECLIPSE PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 4-y-o & over: Kazuri (Kiran Rai) 1, Catharsis (Akash Agarwal) 2, Nuala (Ajay Kumar) 3, Alps (K.G. Steyn) 4. All ran. 3-3/4, 1-3/4 and 1-1/2. 1m, 11.98s. Rs. 18 (w), 12, 17 and 101 (p), FP: Rs. 94, Q: Rs. 60, SHP: Rs. 45, Trinalla: Rs. 1270 and 1060. Favourite: Kazuri. Owner: Mr. N. Raghavendra. Trainer: Vikram Appachu.

3. H.H. SRI CHAMARAJA WADIYAR MEMORIAL CUP (1,400m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms): War Envoy (Srinath) 1, Towering Heights (S. John) 2, Tax Free (Selvaraj) 3, Harley Quinn (Rajesh Kumar) 4. Not run: Lightning Attack and Serena Ballerina. 2-1/2, 3 and 2-1/4. 1m, 23.84s. Rs. 24 (w), 12, 12 and 173 (p), FP: Rs. 33, Q: Rs. 16, SHP: Rs. 32, Trinalla: Rs. 1027 and Rs. 717. Favourite: War Envoy. Owners: Ms. Ameeta Mehra & Mr. S.N. Prasad. Trainer: S. Komandur.

4. J.H. FOLEY MEMORIAL TROPHY (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 40 to 65, 5-y-o & over: Inquisition (Irvan Singh) 1, Ravello (Sahanawaz) 2, Fair Game (P.P. Dhebe) 3, Sun Glow (Manesh K) 4. Not run: Rich Revival. L. Nk., 1-1/4 and 1-3/4. 1m, 11.14. Rs. 239 (w), 49, 24 and 11 (p), FP: Rs. 1895, Q: Rs. 810, SHP: Rs. 61, Trinalla: Rs. 4505 and Rs. 2220. Favourite: Fair Game. Owner and trainer: Mr. Darius R. Byramji.

5. N.W. CHINNAPPA MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,400m), rated 60 & above: Dazzling Bay (P.S. Chouhan) 1, Flamboyance (Srinath) 2, Bonfire (Jagadeesh) 3, Castle King (Arshad Alam) 4. Not run: Dyna. L. Nk., 4-1/2 and 1-1/4. 1m, 22.97. Rs. 41 (w), 15, 13 and 18 (p), FP: Rs. 96, Q: Rs. 53, SHP: Rs. 39, Trinalla: Rs. 342 and Rs. 171. Favourite: Summer Dawn. Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust rep. by Mr. A.C. Muthiah. Trainer: S. Ganapathy.

6. J.H. FOLEY MEMORIAL TROPHY (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 40 to 65, 5-y-o & over: Fourth Dimension (Jagadeesh) 1, Blues Legend (Arshad Alam) 2, Attractive Bay ( Rajesh Kumar) 3, Colour Of Gold (A. Ramu) 4. All ran. 1, 1-1/4 and 3/4. 1m, 11.72s. Rs. 130 (w), 32, 16 and 16 (p), FP: Rs. 441, Q: Rs. 167, SHP: Rs. 38, Trinalla: Rs. 2985 and Rs. 1097. Favourite: Colour Of Gold. Owners: M/s. Rajan Aggarwal & Gautam Agarwal. Trainer: Sandhu G.

7. THE ECLIPSE PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 4-y-o & over: Amazing Connection (Kiran Rai) 1, Grand Celebration (Arshad Alam) 2, Run To Win (Md. Mushraf) 3, Pretty Hot (Akash Agarwal) 4. Not run: Lake Emerald. 5-1/4, 1 and 1-1/2. 1m, 11.63. Rs. 26 (w), 15, 19 and 17 (p), FP: Rs. 186, Q; Rs. 107, SHP: Rs. 61, Trinalla: Rs. 555 and Rs. 159. Favourite: Amazing Connection. Owner: Mr. N. Raghavendra. Trainer: Vikram Appachu.

Jackpot: Rs. 134298 (carried over) and Rs. 19185.

Treble: (i): Rs. 14, 275; (ii): Rs. 2317.