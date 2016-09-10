Sheryl, Castle Key, Reference, Goldberg and Roaring Thunder impressed when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Sept. 9)

Outer sand:

600m: Candice (Kiran Rai) 45.5. Moved freely. One To Note (rb) 45. Easy. Feet On Fire (rb) 44.5. In fine trim. Scorching (rb) 43. Pleased. Goldberg (Faisal) 41. Moved attractively. Romantic Helen (S. Imran) 44.5. Easy.

1000m: Country’s Image (rb) 1-16.5, 600/45. Moved on the bit. Emperador (Faisal) 1-15, 600/44.5. Shaped well. Roaring Thunder (D. Patel), Tea Wid Me (rb) 1-12, 600/41. Former showed out. Al Faaris (Shobhan) 1-13, 600/43. Strode out well. Richie Rich (P. Dhebe), First Step (P. Ramesh) 1-14, 600/42.5. They moved impressively.

1200m: Coldstream (S. John) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43. In fine condition. Firing Line (rb) 1-29, 1,000/1-11, 600/44. Moved fluently. Castle Key (S. John) 1-27, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41. A fine display. Reference (Suraj) 1-22.5, 1,000/1-18.5, 600/42.5. A pleasing display.

1400m: Sheryl (S. John) 1-39, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/43. A good display.

1600m: Let The Lion Roar (S. John) 2-0, 1,400/1-42, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. Impressed.