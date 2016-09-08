Amber Crown and Bold March pleased when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Sept. 8)

Outer sand:

1000m: Interactive (Darshan) 1-12, 600/43. Strode out well. Blazing Touch (Rayan) 1-13.5, 600/43. Worked well.

1200m: She’s Stunning (Darshan) 1-27, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. Impressed. Thundersquall (A. Imran), High Profile (rb) 1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/44. Former finished three lengths ahead. Amber Crown (Sahanawaz) 1-23, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/42. Moved fluently.

1400m: Bold March (Sahanawaz) 1-40, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-9, 600/42. A good display.