Quick Enough ridden by C. Brisson won the Brig. R.C.R. Hill Gold Cup, the main event of the races held here on Tuesday (Nov. 15). The winner is owned by Mrs. Anita Iqbal, Mr. V. Sathish Kumar, Mrs. K. Seena & Mr. Mario Desmond Weller and trained by Iqbal.

The results:

1. CHETTINAD STUD PLATE (1,000m), maiden 2-y-o only (Terms): Emeritus (P.S. Chouhan) 1, Admiral Nelson (C. Umesh) 2, Petunia (Bopanna) 3 and My Dream Boat (Tanveer Alam) 4. Not run: Hocus Pocus and Order Of St George. 2-1/2, dist. and 1-3/4. 1m 1.35s. Rs. 23 (w), 5 and 5 (p), SHP: Rs. 5, FP: Rs. 6, Q: Rs. 5. Tla: Rs. 31. Favourite: Admiral Nelson. Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: B. Suresh.

2. DARJEELING PLATE (Div. I), (1,400m), rated 40 to 65: Prince Vailiant (C. Umesh) 1, Spades (Shailesh) 2, Strike The Stars (P.S. Chouhan) 3 and Autumn Love (Md. Hesnain) 4. 4, 1/2 and 3/4. 1m 26.39s. Rs. 34 (w), 7, 7 and 7 (p), SHP: Rs. 37, FP: Rs. 1,892, Q: Rs. 452, Tla: Rs. 243. Favourite: Strike The Stars. Owner: Mr. E. Ramesh. Trainer: B. Suresh.

3. GATEWAY OF INDIA PLATE (1,400m), rated upto 25: Sunshine (Tanveer Alam) 1, Samburu (Shailesh) 2, Samajdaar (Bopanna) 3 and Right On Time (Stephen Raj) 4. 1/2, nk and 1. 1m 29.59s. Rs.15 (w), 6, 8 and 17 (p), SHP: Rs. 22, FP: Rs. 146, Q: Rs. 233, Tla: Rs. 783. Favourite: Polynesian Pearl. Owners: Mr. Fardeen A. Malick, Mr. C.R. Balakumar & Mr. A. Prakash. Trainer: A. Malick.

4. BOOKMAKERS ASSOCIATION CUP (1,000m), 4-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45: Encore (R. Vaibhav) 1, Sunshine Heart (Noorshed Alam) 2, Summer Storm (Md. Hesnain) 3 and Jannat (Shahar Babu) 4. 4-1/4, 1 and nose. 1m 0.44s. Rs. 6 (w), 7, 83 and 20 (p), SHP: Rs. 874, FP: Rs. 196, Q: Rs. 84, Tla: Rs. 4,628. Favourite: Encore. Owners: Mr. R. Prabu, Mr. A.C. Shaiju, Mr. T.P. Rishikesh & Mr. V. Sathish Kumar. Trainer: R. Karthik.

5. BRIG. R.C.R. HILL GOLD CUP (1,200m), rated 80 & above: Quick Enough (C. Brisson) 1, One Kept Secret (Md. Hesnain) 2, Spider Man (Shailesh) 3 and Majesterian (P.S. Chouhan) 4. Snk, 1-3/4 and 1/2. 1m 11.73s. Rs. 33 (w), 10, 113 and 9 (p), SHP: Rs. 113, FP: Rs. 677 (carried over), Q: Rs. 782, Tla: Rs. 3,177 (carried over). Favourite: Spider Man. Owners: Mrs. Anita Iqbal, Mr. V. Sathish Kumar, Mrs. K. Seena & Mr. Mario Desmond Weller. Trainer: Iqbal.

6. DARJEELING PLATE (Div. II), (1,400m), rated 40 to 65: Light (R. Vaibhav) 1, Ice Zone (Ayaz Khan) 2, Southern Sky (P.S. Chouhan) 3 and Next Move (C. Umesh) 4. 2, 1 and 1-1/2. 1m 25.97s Rs. 10 (w), 13, 12 and 7 (p), SHP: Rs. 62, FP: Rs. 223, Q: Rs. 873, Tla: Rs. 550. Favourite: Southern Sky. Owner: Mr. M.A.M.R. Muthiah. Trainer: R. Karthik.

7. BRAZIL PLATE (1,200m), rated 20 to 45: Never Again (R. Vaibhav) 1, Appalachia (Shailesh) 2, Your Honour Unfair (Hari Krishnan) 3 and Agentdoubleoseven (N. Rupa) 4. Dist., 6-1/2 and nk. 1m 11.40s. Rs. 9 (w), 6, 6 and 13 (p), SHP: Rs. 11, FP: Rs. 22, Q: Rs. 13, Tla: Rs. 941. Favourite: Never Again. Owner: Mr. M.A.M.R. Muthiah. Trainer: R. Karthik.

Jackpot: Rs. 3,148 (eight tkts.); Mini jkt: Rs. 2,703 (one tkt.); Tr (i): Rs. 414 (15 tkts.); (ii): Rs. 595 (29 tkts.).