Queen Credible ridden by C.S.Jodha won the Rotarian Munjal Shah Million, the main event of the races held here on Sunday (Nov. 20). The winner is owned by Miss Anita A.Khalakdina, Mr. Rehanullah Khan, Dr. Phiroz T.Khambatta, M/s. Shantanu Sharma, H.M.Sampat, M.K.Mohan, Satish G.Kundapur, Aziz Jaffer. Rehanullah Khan trains the winner.

1. ROTARY CLUB OF BOMBAY QUEEN CUP (1,200m), 3-y-o only rated 20 to 46: Domination (Suraj) 1, Dhishoom (Sandesh) 2, Kookaburra (Trevor) 3 and Tomahawk (S.J.Sunil) 4. 1-3/4, 3, Lnk. 1m 13.44s. Rs. 18 (w), 10, 13 and 14 (p). SHP: Rs. 29, FP: Rs. 10, Q: Rs. 13, Tanala: Rs. 47 and Rs. 33. Favourite: Domination. Owners: Mr. Niraj Tyagi and Mr. Vikas Sachdeva rep. Blazing Saddles (PF)’s. Trainer: M.Narredu.

2. ROTARY CLUB OF MUMBAI QUEEN’S NECKLACE TROPHY (1,200m), Cl. V, rated 01 to 26: Warlock (Dashrath) 1, Tennessee (S.J.Sunil) 2, Adam’s Beginning (Daman) 3 and Super Icon (Shubham) 4. 1-1/2, Lnk, 3-1/4. 1m 14.14s. Rs. 118 (w), 26, 32 and 39 (p). SHP: Rs. 122, FP: Rs. 2, 749, Q: Rs. 1,116, Tanala: Rs. 10, 423 and Rs. 4,467. Favourite: Be Bold. Owners: Mr. Vijay V.Shah rep. Vs Zaia Thoroughbred Racing & Breeding Pvt Ltd, Begum Shaherbanoo Husain Lagad, M/s. Narendra Lagad & G.Shewakramani. Trainer: Narendra Lagad.

3. ROTARY CLUB OF BOMBAY BAYVIEW CUP (1,200m), Cl. II, rated 60 to 86: Final Encounter (Neeraj) 1, Devoted Eyes (Sandesh) 2, Sydney Harbour (Suraj Narredu) 3 and Vistana (Santosh) 4. 2-1/4, 1/2, 1-3/4. 1m 11.93s. Rs. 78 (w), 29 and 11 (p). SHP: Rs. 51, FP: Rs. 196, Q: Rs. 36, Tanala: Rs. 149 and Rs. 113. Favourite: Devoted Eyes. Owners: Mr. Akhtar Adamji Peerbhoy, Mrs. Shahnaz A.Peerbhoy, M/s. Balkrishna R.Agarwal & Pramod Gajanan Churi. Trainer: S.K.Sunderji.

4. ROTARY CLUB OF MUMBAI CUFFE PARADE TROPHY (1,400m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66: In My Dream (Suraj) 1, Batman (C.S.Jodha) 2, Streetjammer (T.S.Jodha) 3 and Franz Ferdinand (Neeraj) 4. 2-1/4, 2, 2-3/4. 1m 24.85s. Rs. 15 (w), 11 and 53 (p). SHP: Rs. 116, FP: Rs. 264, Q: Rs. 140, Tanala: Rs. 378 and Rs. 127. Favourite: In My Dream. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Shapoor P.Mistry rep. Manjri Horse Breeders’ Farm Pvt Ltd & Mr. Atul N.Amersey and Mrs. Rashmee A.Amersey rep. So Blest Trading Co Pvt Ltd. Trainer: C.D.Katrak.

5. ROTARIAN MUNJAL SHARAD SHAH MILLION (1,000m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66: Queen Credible (C.S.Jodha) 1, Allora (Zervan) 2, Abbey (Suraj) 3 and Minstrel Heights (P.S.Chouhan) 4. 1/2, Hd, Snk. 59.89s. Rs. 103 (w), 22, 17 and 23 (p). SHP: Rs. 55, FP: Rs. 549, Q: Rs. 141, Tanala: Rs. 1,608 and Rs. 632. Favourite: Allora. Owners: Miss Anita A.Khalakdina, Mr. Rehanullah Khan, Dr. Phiroz T.Khambatta, M/s. Shantanu Sharma, H.M.Sampat, M.K.Mohan, Satish G.Kundapur, Aziz Jaffer. Trainer: Rehanullah Khan.

6. ROTARY CLUB OF BOMBAY TROPHY (1,200m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: Motherland (Trevor) 1, Orla (Vishal) 2, Celestial Light (A.Imran Khan) 3 and Book Thief (Parmar) 4. Nk, 2-1/4, 1-3/4. 1m 12.86s. Rs. 42 (w), 15, 41 and 16 (p). SHP: Rs. 139, Q: Rs. 493, Tanala: Rs. 5,109 and Rs. 4,379. Favourite: Kitty Hawk. Owner: Mr. Deepak U.Satav. Trainer: Dallas Todywalla.

7. JANAK RAM JETHMALANI MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,600m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: Mrs. Patmore (Trevor) 1, Smart N Noble (P.S.Chouhan) 2, Rousseau (Neeraj) 3 and Godsent (Sandesh) 4. 2-1/2, 1-1/4, 2. 1m 39.51s. Rs. 21 (w), 13, 17 and 18 (p). SHP: Rs. 59, FP: Rs. 70, Q: Rs. 42, Tanala: Rs. 327and Rs. 127. Favourite: Mrs. Patmore. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Vijay B.Shirke, Mr. Jay V.Shirke & Mr. K.N.Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co Pvt Ltd. Trainer: P.Shroff.

8. ROTARY CLUB OF BOMBAY PIER CHARITIES TRUST TROPHY DIV. I (1,200m), rated 20 to 46: Irish Bailey (Trevor) 1, Country Music (Suraj) 2, Abu Al Bukhoosh (C.S.Jodha) 3 and Fabio (Zervan) 4. 3-1/4, Snk, 3-3/4. 1m 13.11s. Rs. 25 (w), 13, 10 and 21 (p). SHP: Rs. 30, FP: Rs. 44, Q: Rs. 23, Tanala: Rs. 221 and Rs. 133. Favourite: Irish Bailey. Owners: M/s. Nozer Panthaky & Mukul Sonawala. Trainer: Dallas Todywalla.

Jackpot: 70 per cent: Rs. 2, 490 (183 tkts), 30 per cent: Rs. 393 (497 tkts). Treble: (i) Rs. 474 (13 tkts), (ii) Rs. 139 (129 tkts). Super Jackpot : 100 per cent: Rs. 62, 529 (carried forward).