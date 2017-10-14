Pure Zinc is the prime contender

more-in

Among the 14 contestants vying for premier honours Pure Zinc, who maintains his winning form, is the prime contender in the blue riband of the monsoon racing season, the Kingfisher Ultra Pune Derby to be held here on Sunday October 15, 2017.

Rails will be announced one hour before the start of the first race.

An amount of ₹10, 89, 220 will be added to the second combined Jackpot pool.

An amount of ₹15,00,000 will be added to the Super Jackpot Pool.

1. VINAYAK TROPHY DIV.II (1,400m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46 – 1.00 p.m.: 1. Knight’s Quest (1) C.S. Jodha 59, 2. Eiger’s Tiger (9) Dashrath 58, 3. Rain Dance (8) S. Amit 56.5, 4. Bakhtawar (10) Vishal 54.5, 5. Pilatus (4) Neeraj 54, 6. Blitzkrieg (2) Shubham 53, 7. Patagonia (7) TBL 53, 8. Royal Eclair (3) TBL 53, 9. Synchronicity (5) Merchant 51.5, 10. Dragonmoss (6) Nirmal 50.5 and 11. Lilac Time (withdrawn).

1. Rain Dance, 2. Eiger’s Tiger, 3. Royal Eclair.

2. IGCC TROPHY (2,400m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46 – 1.30: 1. Othello (6) Neeraj 59, 2. Smaarjeet (1) Akshay 55, 3. Its A Deal (4) C.S. Jodha 54, 4. King Of Killen (3) S.J.Sunil 54, 5. Baby Face (7) Dashrath 52.5, 6. Finest Moment (5) Bhawani 51, 7. Ritz (8) J.Chinoy 51 and 8. Fantasy Star (2) P.S. Chouhan 50.5.

1. Othello, 2. Baby Face, 3. King Of Killen.

3. PUNE POLICE COMMISSIONER’S TROPHY (1,600m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66 – 2.00: 1. Elegant Beauty (6) Amit 61.5, 2. Spiridon (4) Daman 58, 3. Sussex Pride (5) T.S. Jodha 58, 4. Nelsons Blood (3) A. Imran Khan 57, 5. Bounty Queen (7) Nirmal 56.5, 6. Texas Gold (2) Neeraj 56, 7. Zanzibaar (9) S.John 56, 8. Drogo (8) P.S. Chouhan 55.5 and 9. Judicious (1) Dashrath 50.

1. Nelsons Blood, 2. Zanzibaar, 3. Drogo.

4. JIMMY UMRIGAR TROPHY DIV.II (1,200m), Maiden, 3-y-o only – 2.30: 1. Faberge (6) Bhawani 56, 2. Gandalf (withdrawn), 3. Hopelicious (5) Srinath 56, 4. Minding (1) Merchant 56, 5. Arc Shine (8) Neeraj 54.5, 6. Astra Flare (4) A. Imran Khan 54.5, 7. Cray Cray (3) Amit 54.5, 8. Fine Tune (9) Shelar 54.5, 9. In The Stars (2) Suraj Narredu 54.5 and 10. Tenerife (7) C.S. Jodha 54.5.

1. Astral Flare, 2. In The Stars, 3. Tenerife.

5. SIR SULTAN CHINOY TROPHY (1,400m), Cl. II, rated 60 to 86 – 3.00: 1. New England (9) Srinath 61, 2. Artistic (7) Yash 57.5, 3. Valentino (5) Vishal 57.5, 4. Mygrator (4) P.S. Chouhan 56.5, 5. Charging Tigress (10) Neeraj 54.5, 6. Incentio (3) Kuldeep 54.5, 7. Eternal Sunshine (8) C.S. Jodha 53.5, 8. Jimbo (1) Nazil 52.5, 9. Hidden Soul (6) T.S.Jodha 51.5 and 10. Makino (2) Dashrath 49.

1. New England, 2. Mygrator, 3. Makino.

6. NOSHIR & DOLLY DHUNJIBHOY SPRINT MILLION (Gr.3) (1,200m), 4-y-o & over – 3.30:

1. Adam (5) Trevor 59, 2. Dancing Prances (6) A. Imran Khan 55, 3. Holy Smoke (4) Suraj 54.5, 4. Dancing Phoenix (8) C.S. Jodha 53, 5. Congressional (1) J. Chinoy 51, 6. Gold Bag (7) Neeraj 51, 7. Harvey (2) Akshay Kumar 51 and 8. St. Andrews (3) P.S. Chouhan 51.

1. Holy Smoke, 2. St. Andrews, 3. Adam.

7. KINGFISHER ULTRA PUNE DERBY (Gr.1) (2,000m), 3-y-o only – 4.00: 1. Big Sur (9) Dashrath 56, 2. Caprisca (3) T.S. Jodha 56, 3. Lord Of The Sea (6) Neeraj 56, 4. Perfect Star (8) S.John 56, 5. Pure Zinc (11) A. Imran Khan 56, 6. Rochester (12) C.S. Jodha 56, 7. Sweet Music (10) Yash 56, 8. Timeless (14) Akshay Kumar 56, 9. We Break The Rules (1) P.S. Chouhan 56, 10. Auburn (7) C. Alford 54.5, 11. Kangra (5) Trevor 54.5, 12. Lady In Lace (2) Suraj 54.5, 13. Themis (4) Imran Chisty 54.5 and 14. Zanara (13) Srinath 54.5.

1. Pure Zinc, 2. Lady In Lace, 3. Themis.

8. JIMMY UMRIGAR TROPHY DIV.I (1,200m), Maiden, 3-y-o only – 4.45: 1. Bishop Of Derry (7) Akshay 56, 2. Chaplin (5) Srinath 56, 3. Durham Lad (4) Yash 56, 4. Montecasino (6) P.S.Chouhan 56, 5. Optimum (8) Amit 56, 6. Sereno (3) A.Imran Khan 56, 7. Allessandra (9) Bhawani 54.5, 8. Epiphany (2) Santosh 54.5, 9. Indigo (1) Roushan 54.5 and 10. Sassy Lass (10) Trevor 54.5.

1. Sereno, 2. Sassy Lass, 3. Chaplin.

9. VINAYAK TROPHY DIV.I (1,400m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46 – 5.15: 1. Turning Point (3) A. Imran Khan 62, 2. Moneywise (6) Joseph 61.5, 3. Orion’s Belt (7) J. Chinoy 60, 4. Arabian Storm (4) Dashrath 59.5, 5. Kodiac Queen (2) Daman 59.5, 6. Timeless Deeds (5) T.S. Jodha 58.5, 7. Dibaba (1) C.S. Jodha 57.5, 8. Arsenal (8) Akshay 56, 9. Kiss From A Rose (11) Amit 55, 10. Royal Classic (9) Shubham 53.5, 11. Flute Player (10) Nirmal 53 and 12. Goofy Eyes (12) Neeraj 52.5.

1. Kodiac Queen, 2. Timeless Deeds, 3. Turning Point.

Day’s Best : Astral Flare.

Double : Nelsons Blood – Sereno.

Jackpot : (I) 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7. (ii) 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9.

Treble : (I) 2, 3 & 4. (ii) 6, 7 & 8. (iii) 7, 8 & 9.

Tanala : All races.

Super Jackpot : 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9.