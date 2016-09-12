Myrtlewood and Magical Memory pleased when the horses were exercised here on Sunday morning.

Inner sand

600m: Heart Of The City (Shubham) 39. Moved freely. She’s All Mine (V.Jodha), Orla (S.Nayak) 40. They ended level. Gran Paradiso (rb) 40.5. Easy.

800m: Saffire Song (V.Walkar) 52, 600/40. Urged. Brazos (rb) 53.5, 600/40. Moved freely. Vulcan (Parbat), Savage Beauty (Daman) 54, 600/40. Former better. Untitled (rb), Deccan King (rb) 53.5, 600/40. Pair urged and ended level. Apple Betty (V.Walkar) 53, 600/41. Urged. Sudarshan Chakra (Bhawani), The Other Song (rb) 53.5, 600/40.5. Former ended two lengths in front. Adele (Santosh), Ensign (rb) 55, 600/39.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Jorden Prince (D.A.Naik) 53, 600/39. Moved well. Few Dollars More (Nazil) 56, 600/42. Easy. Artistic (Shelar) 53, 600/40.5. Moved freely. Shogun (rb) 56, 600/43. Easy. Critical Strike (S.Kamble), Tough Enough (K.Kadam) 55.5, 600/41. Pair level. Captain Courage (Akshay) 56, 600/41.5. Easy. Zambian (J.Chinoy) 52, 600/38. Moved well.

1,000m: Roman Gold (S.S.Rathore), Finest Moment (Bhawani) 1-9, 600/41.5. They ended level. Arakawah (Bhawani) 1-6, 600/40.5. Moved well. Kings Canyon (Trevor), Mrs Patmore (Parmar) 1-11, 600/41.5. Pair easy. Temerity (Neeraj) 1-12, 600/43. Easy. Masterofbalantrae (Kharadi), Clementi (Parmar) 1-9, 600/40.5. Pair moved level freely. San Martino (Trevor), Denny Crane (Kharadi) 1-7, 800/51.5, 600/38.5. Former started three lengths behind and easily finished four lengths ahead. Star Councillor (S.S.Rathore) 1-7, 600/40. Moved well. Renee (Akshay) 1-9, 800/53, 600/41. Moved freely. Intelligence (Trevor) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39.5. Moved well.

1,200m: Aspen (rb), Adeline (Bhawani) 1-23, 1,000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. They moved neck and neck freely. Khayyam (Kharadi) 1-26, 1,000/1-10, 600/40.5. Easy. Logic (Trevor), Je Suis (Neeraj) 1-23, 800/51.5, 600/38.5. Both moved together freely. Magical Memory (J.Chinoy), Fast Lady (Hamir) 1-21.5, 1,000/1-6, 800/51.5, 600/39.5. Former moved well and finished a distance ahead. Germanicus (Kharadi), Book Thief (Parmar) 1-23, 800/53, 600/39. Former was well in hand and they finished level.

1,400m: Myrtlewood (Parmar), Chef De Ouevre (Neeraj) 1-35, 1,200/1-22, 800/55, 600/41.5. Former easily finished six lengths ahead.