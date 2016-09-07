Frivolous excelled when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Sept.7).

Inner sand

600m: Cannonball Run (S.N.Chavan) 40. Moved freely. Hope Springs (Zameer) 38. Moved well. Critical Strike (I.Pardeshi), Nicanora (Pereira) 41. They were pushed. Double Nine (J.Chinoy) 36. Moved well. Isinit (rb) 39. Moved freely. Milwakee (Zameer) 37. Moved well. In My Life (Mosin) 37. Pleased. Unico Corazon (Zameer) 38. Moved freely. Niobrara (S.Sunil) 38. Moved well. Zion (Kavraj) 36. Moved attractively.

800m: Masked Bandito (Bhawani) 53, 600/39.5. Urged. Charging Tigress (Parbat), Irises (Kavraj) 51.5, 600/38. They moved neck and neck freely. Britian (A.Gaikwad), Angel Girl (rb) 53, 600/40. They moved level freely. Forest Flair (Bhawani) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Kookaburra (Mosin), Eternal Royalty (Zameer) 52, 600/38. Pair moved level freely. Dark Gold (Ajinkya), Multiglory (Mansoor) 52.5, 600/39.5. Both moved freely. Divine Hope (S.Amit), Mannequin (Parbat) 53, 600/40.5. They were level. Iridescence (V.Walkar) 51.5, 600/39. Moved freely. Hunt For Heads (Nazil) 52, 600/38. Moved well. Epsilon Orionis (Neeraj) 56, 600/42. Easy. Strategic Move (Bhawani) 50.5, 600/38.5. Moved well. Airco (Zervan), Bhramachari (Hamir) 51.5, 600/39. Former superior. Apple Betty (V.Walkar) 56, 600/43. Easy. Kings Canyon (Daman), Book Thief (Parmar) 57, 600/43. Pair easy. Country’s Music (Jethu), Sahashrabaahu (R.K.Mahesh) 51, 600/38. Former was two lengths better. Seacaucus (C.Umesh) 54, 600/41. Pressed. Shield Of Achilles (Yash Narredu), The Big Revival (Jaykumar) 52, 600/39. Former strode out well and finished four lengths ahead. Shaoqing (Shelar) 51, 600/39. Moved attractively. Time Of My Life (Nazil) 57, 600/43. Easy. Eiger’s Tiger (S.N.Chavan), Sail Past (C.Umesh) 53, 600/39. They moved level freely. Argyle Pink (rb), Cezanne (rb) 55, 600/40. They ended level. Elsa (F.Irani) 53, 600/40.5. Moved well. Royal Mews (C.S.Jodha) 54, 600/39. Pushed. Pure Sin (Pradeep) 50, 600/38. Moved well. Abbey (G.Amit) 55, 600/41. Moved freely. Diablo (Kharadi) 52, 600/39. Worked well.

1,000m: Domination (Jaykumar), Silver Beauty (Yash Narredu) 1-8, 600/39. They finished level freely. Shivalik Shine (Yash Narredu), Quixotic (Jethu) 1-7, 600/38. Former was two lengths superior. Covert Action (S.Kamble) 1-7, 600/40. Moved freely. Severus (K.Kadam), Sanam (H.G.Rathod) 1-5, 800/51.5, 600/38. They moved level freely.

1,200m: Shivalik Rose (Daman), Brothersofthewind (Habbu) 1-23, 600/42. Former ended two lengths in front. Frivolous (Yash Narredu), Jigsaw (Jaykumar) 1-21, 600/37. Former is in good shape and finished well clear. Odessa (Yash Narredu), Adreno (Jaykumar) 1-22, 600/39. Former started two lengths behind and finished three lengths ahead.

1,400m: Magnolia (Trevor) 1-41, 600/44. Easy.

1,600m: Myrtlewood (Parmar), The Unicorn (Kharadi) 1-55, 1400/1-40, 600/43. They were easy.