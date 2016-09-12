Azzuro piloted by P.Trevor won the Idar Gold Trophy, the chief event of the races held here on Sunday. The winner is owned by Mr. & Mrs. Vijay Mallya rep. Utd Rac & Bloodstock Breeders Ltd. S.S.Attaollahi trains the winner.

Among the four jockeys who had a fall during the sixth race on Saturday (Sept. 10), Amyn Merchant has broken his shoulder and Yash Narredu has fractured his wrist. Kavraj Singh and R.Ajinkya escaped unhurt.

1. SPEARHEAD PLATE (2,000m), Cl. V, rated 01 to 26: Striking Story (Daman) 1, Sanam (K.Kadam) 2, Diablo (Zervan) 3 and Pracs (Parmar) 4. 1, 1-1/4, 7-3/4. 2m 6.19s. Rs. 76 (w), 25, 19 and 14 (p). SHP: Rs. 52, FP: Rs. 332, Q: Rs. 187, Tanala: Rs. 1,232 and Rs. 277. Favourite: Diablo. Owners: M/s. Pruthu K.Dayal & B.Prakash. Trainer: B.Prakash.

2. RADICAL FORCE PLATE (1,000m), Cl. II, rated 60 to 86: Harvey (Trevor) 1, Nascar (Raghuveer) 2, Vistana (Santosh) 3 and Shivalik Shine (Neeraj) 4. Hd, 4-1/4, LNK. 58.07s. Rs. 25 (w), 12 and 24 (p). SHP: Rs. 39, FP: Rs. 131, Q: Rs. 66, Tanala: Rs. 900 and Rs. 900. Favourite: Shivalik Shine. Owners: Mr. Akhtar Adamji Peerbhoy, Mrs. Shahnaz A.Peerbhoy, M/s. Balkrishna R.Agarwal & Pramod Gajanan Churi. Trainer: S.K.Sunderji.

3. HAWKE BAY PLATE (1,600m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66: Silver Beauty (Suraj Narredu) 1, Sawgrass (Neeraj) 2, Magnolia (Trevor) 3 and Smart N Noble (Bhawani) 4. 2-3/4, 3/4, 1-3/4. 1m 38.72s. Rs. 29 (w), 14, 20 and 10 (p). SHP: Rs. 58, FP: Rs. 175, Q: Rs. 119, Tanala: Rs. 396 and Rs. 82. Favourite: Magnolia. Owner: Mrs. Sheetal S.Shinde. Trainer: M.Narredu.

4. YOGENDER SINGH TROPHY (1,400m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: Pugnacious (J.Chinoy) 1, Jolfa (Parmar) 2, Godsent (Bhawani) 3 and Mikayla (Trevor) 4. 2-1/2, Nk, Sh. 1m 27.10s. Rs. 49 (w), 18, 22 and 46 (p). SHP: Rs. 109, FP: Rs. 852, Q: Rs. 147, Tanala: Rs. 5,250 and Rs. 6,750. Favourite: Mikayla. Owners: Mr. Jaydev M.Mody rep. J.M.Livestock Pvt Ltd, Capt. Jimmy Homi Sarbh, Ms Vandana Berjis Desai, M/s. Rakesh R.Jhunjhunwala & Ashish Kiran Kapadia. Trainer: C.D.Katrak.

5. IDAR GOLD TROPHY (Gr. III) (2,400m), 4-y-o & over: Azzuro (Trevor) 1, The Unicorn (Parmar) 2, B Fifty Two (Suraj Narredu) 3 and Rodeo (C.S.Jodha) 4. 1-1/2, 5-3/4, Nk. 2m 30.55s. Rs. 18 (w), 10 and 21 (p). SHP: Rs. 32, FP: Rs. 21, Q: Rs. 35, Tanala: Rs. 51 and Rs. 28. Favourite: Azzurro. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Vijay Mallya rep. Utd Rac & Bloodstock Breeders Ltd. Trainer: S.S.Attaollahi.

6. SOUND FACTOR STAKES (1,400m), Maiden 3-y-o only: Mount Mckinley (C.S.Jodha) 1, Sovereignsky (Zervan) 2, Caielin (Dashrath) 3 and Mathaiyus (Trevor) 4. 2-3/4, 1, 3/4. 1m 27.08s. Rs. 43 (w), 23, 12 and 48 (p). SHP: Rs. 55, FP: Rs. 220, Q: Rs. 43, Tanala: Rs. 1,417 and Rs. 607. Favourite: Sovereignsky. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Vijay B.Shirke, Mr. Jay V.Shirke & Mr. K.N.Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co Pvt Ltd. Trainer: Adhirajsingh Jodha.

7. PREMIER COLLECTION PLATE (1,200m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66: Shield Of Achilles (Suraj Narredu) 1, Eternalinspiration (Dashrath) 2, Frankest (G.Amit) 3 and Final Encounter (Santosh) 4. 1-1/2, 3/4, 3/4. 1m 10.63s. Rs. 18 (w), 12, 21 and 32 (p). SHP: Rs. 67, FP: Rs. 109, Q: Rs. 76, Tanala: Rs. 1,344 and Rs. 377. Favourite: Shield Of Achilles. Owners: Mrs. B.E.Saldhana & Mrs. Sheetal S.Shinde. Trainer: M.Narredu.

8. GLENSANDA PLATE (1,000m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: Marcus Aurelius (G.Amit) 1, Dragon Of War (Zeeshan) 2, Baryshnikhov (Santosh) 3 and Forward Thrust (Zervan) 4. 2-1/2, 2-1/4, LNK. 58.98s. Rs. 57 (w), 18, 21 and 21 (p). SHP: Rs. 56, FP: Rs. 144, Q: Rs. 154, Tanala: Rs. 586 and Rs. 287. Favourite: Flamboyant Flame. Owners: Mr. Niraj Tyagi and Mr. Vikas Sachdeva rep. Blazing Saddles (PF)s. Trainer: Faisal Abbas.

Jackpot: 70 per cent: Rs. 7, 620 (69 tkts), 30 per cent: Rs. 444 (507 tkts). Treble: (i) Rs. 157 (60 tkts), (ii) Rs. 384 (68 tkts). Super Jackpot: 70 per cent: Rs. 9,131 (6 tkts), 30 per cent: Rs. 356 (66 tkts).