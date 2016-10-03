Zander and Silken Eyes caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Oct. 3) morning.

Inner sand

600m: Flashing Honour (S.S.Rathore) 40. Easy.

800m: Zander (S.S.Rathore) 48, 600/36. Moved attractively. Undisputed (Ajinkya), Traherne (V.Jodha) 51, 600/37.5. Former strode out well and finished three lengths ahead. Gold Bag (S.Amit) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Lady In Red (Sandeep) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Care Free (P. Naidu) 54, 600/39.5. Moved freely. Voulez Vous (Dashrath) 51.5, 600/38.5. Pushed. There She Goes (Kuldeep) 53, 600/40.5. Urged. Thunder Down Under (Zervan), Akki’s Pet (Sandeep) 50, 600/38. Both were urged and ended level. Lady Danehill (Pradeep), Prominence (Vishal) 49.5, 600/36.5. Former moved well and finished four lengths ahead. High Winds (Mosin) 54, 600/40. Pressed.

1,000m: Morag (Ajinkya), Ricardus (V.Jodha) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. They moved neck and neck freely. Streetjammer (J.Chinoy), Star Scholar (Pradeep) 1-5, 600/39. Former finished four lengths ahead. Magic Vision (P.Naidu) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38.5. Moved well. Glorious Opinion (S.J.Sunil) 1-5, 600/38.5. Pressed.

1,200m: Arakawah (A.Gaikwad), Glorious Angel (P.Naidu) 1-20, 1,000/1-8, 800/55, 600/42. Former finished a distance ahead. Silken Eyes (Kamlesh), Palatial (Jethu) 1-21, 1,000/1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former made up two lengths and easily finished a length in front. Tomahawk (S.J.Sunil) 1-22, 600/40. Urged in the last part. Shadowfax (Pradeep), Ridgewood Star (Sandeep) 1-19, 600/39. Former easily finished five lengths ahead. Quixotic (Tograllu) 1-24, 600/44.5. Retains form. Imperial Heritage (Pradeep) 1-22, 600/41. Slightly urged.

Gate practice (Inner sand)

1,000m: Hunayn (T.S.Jodha) 1-12, 600/44. Easy. Nightfall (Jethu), Royal Eyes (Altaf Sayyed) 1-8, 600/41.5. They moved level freely. Iridescence (Oza), Sweeping Move (V.Walkar) 1-8, 600/41. Pair urged and ended level. Star Comrade (S.S.Rathore) 1-9, 800/52, 600/39. Moved well. Enlighten Me (Bhawani), Rousseau (Neeraj) 1-10, 600/43. They were easy. Chilly Chilly (Sandeep), Impossible Dream (Pradeep) 1-4.5, 600/38. Former finished well clear. Zadora (J.Chinoy) 1-5, 600/39.5. Moved well. 2/y/o’s Dean’s Kitten/Zahwah (Vishal), Phoenix Tower/Meydana (Kuldeep) 1-8.5, 600/40.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Targetmaster (rb) 1-10, 600/41. Jumped out well. Phoenix Tower/Java Bleue (S.Nayak), Orla (Ajinkya) 1-8, 600/40. They moved level freely. Few Dollars More (Pradeep) 1-4, 800/48, 600/36. Pleased.

Inner sand - Oct. 2

800m: Caielin (V.Jodha), Swaraj (Sameer) 51, 600/38. They moved neck and neck freely.

Inner sand - Oct. 1

600m: 2/y/o’s Goldie’s Pet (Pradeep), Ruffina (Sandeep) 37. They moved well and finished level. 2/y/o’s Steinbeck/Congrats (Vishal), Phoenix Tower/Anmol (Zervan) 40. Pair moved level freely. 2/y/o’s Excellent Art/Maharanee (Pradeep), Zanara (Sandeep) 39. Former ended three lengths in front.