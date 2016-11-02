Supreme General worked well when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Nov. 2).

Inner sand

800m: Et Viola (Neeraj), Hypothesis (Khalander) 56, 600/42. Pair easy. Riot Of Colours (Bhawani), Voulez Vous (rb) 52, 600/39. Former was two lengths superior. Rising Concert (app), Black Jaguar (app) 51, 600/39. Former moved well.

1,000m: Godsent (Daman) 1-6, 600/39. Moved well. Supreme General (Oza) 1-5, 600/38. Moved attractively. Star Comrade (V.Walkar) 1-11, 600/42. Moved freely.

Gate practice (Inner sand)

1,000m: 2/y/o’s Ontario/Oscar Silk (Baria), Mull Of Kintyre/Choir Gallery (rb) and Phoenix Tower/Dance To The Tune (rb) 1-8, 600/40. First and second named finished three lengths ahead. 2/y/o’s Man Of Word (Mansoor), Turning Point (V.Jodha) 1-10, 600/41. They moved level freely. 2/y/o’s Raiden (Ajinkya), Collegium (S.Nayak) 1-15, 800/57, 600/42. They jumped out well. Sheer Belief (Pradeep), 2/y/o Skysurfer (Nazil) 1-6, 600/38. Former finished a distance ahead. 2/y/o’s Mull Of Kintyre/Perfect Polly (Baria), Mull Of Kintyre/Change Tack (rb) and Ravel/Blue Sonata (rb) 1-12, 800/55, 600/42. First named finished well clear.