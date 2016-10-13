Silken Eyes, Courtship and Mrs Patmore showed out when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Oct.13).

Inner sand

600m: 2/y/o Sweet Music (Zervan), Sansa (Jaykumar) 37. Former was superior. Note. Champagne (Ikra) 37.5. Moved well.

800m: Spontaneous Eddie (Hamir), Dhishoom (Trevor) 56, 600/40. Pair level. Go Marisa Go (T.Mahesh), Mairah (Altaf Sayyed) 51, 600/37.5. They were urged and ended level. Silver Edge (D.A.Naik), Travieso (Neeraj) 51, 600/38. They moved level freely. Shivalik Princess (Shelar) 56, 600/42. Easy. Alpine Express (Kamble) 50.5, 600/37.5. Moved well. Reds Revenge (Jethu) 54.5, 600/42.5. Easy. Savage Beauty (Daman), Fencing (Kavraj) 51, 600/37.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Baryshnikhov (Ajinkya) 51.5, 600/38.5. Moved well. Harvey (V.Jodha), Rule Downunder (S.Nayak) 50, 600/37.5. Both moved neck and neck freely. Sheer Belief (rb) 53, 600/40.5. Moved freely. Al Shamsheer (rb) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Gold Bag (S.Amit) 49, 600/36. Moved attractively. Jubilant (Kharadi), Covert Action (C.Umesh) 55, 600/40.5. Pair level. Alyties (rb), Windfall (rb) 56, 600/41. Both were level. Rainbow Dash (Trevor), Trevelyan (Neeraj) 51, 600/38. Former started three lengths behind and easily finished level.

1,000m: Highland Breeze (P.S.Chouhan), Vice Admiral (Ikram) 1-7, 600/40. Former finished five lengths ahead. Silken Eyes (Kamlesh), Palatial (Jethu) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Former who is in good shape finished a distance ahead . Former may upset. Smart N Noble (Oza), Flashing Honour (S.S.Rathore) 1-8.5, 800/54, 600/41. Former ended two lengths in front. Devoted Eyes (Jethu) 1-11.5, 600/42. Easy. Germanicus (Akshay) 1-10, 600/41. Good. Adam (Trevor) 1-9, 800/53.5, 600/40. Moved freely. Brahmachari (Zervan) 1-8, 800/52, 600/38.5. Moved freely. Nascar (Hamir) 1-6, 800/51, 600/37.5. Moved well.

1,200m: Imitation Game (Parmar) 1-21.5, 600/40.5. Moved well. B Fifty Two (Zervan), Sky Mine (Hamir) 1-20, 1,000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former started three lengths behind and finished level. Courtship (Trevor), Mrs Patmore (Parmar) 1-20, 1,000/1-5, 800/50.5, 600/37.5. They were well in hand and former ended a length in front. Note them.

1,600m: Accolade (Trevor) 1-52, 600/43. Shaped well.

Gate practice (Inner sand)

1,000m: Alfonso (rb) 1-10, 600/43. Moved freely. Kings Baron (S.S.Rathore), 2/y/o Arazan/Age Of Fable (Oza) 1-8, 800/52, 600/38. They moved level freely. 2/y/o’s God’s Own (rb), Juggernaut (app) and Excellent Art/Lady Anghard (app) 1-8, 600/41. First and second named finished four lengths ahead of the last named. Oriental Rule (S.Amit), 2/y/o Hymn/Night Dancer (Kavraj) and Vinny The Few (rb) 1-7, 600/41. They jumped out well and finished level. 2/y/o Rebuttal/Darayka (C.S.Jodha), Dolphin (Jethu) 1-6, 600/39. They moved level freely. 2/y/o’s (G.Amit), Hells Bells (F.Irani) 1-9, 600/41. Former finished a distance ahead. Grappa (rb), Speedy Light (rb) 1-11, 600/43. Former ended four lengths in front. 2/y/o’s Lilibeth (rb), Connoisseur (C.Umesh) and Art O War (app) 1-7, 600/42. They were pushed and Lilibeth ended two lengths in front. Golden Eclipse (rb), External Love (rb) 1-6, 600/39. Former finished a distance ahead. 2/y/o’s Daughterofthesun (C.S.Jodha), Rebuttal/Marpasoula (rb) and Rebuttal/Poor Old Eliza (Jethu) 1-9, 600/41. They moved freely. 2/y/o’s Excellent Art/Only For Gold (Bhawani) , Magical Script (app) 1-11, 800/55, 600/41. They were easy.