Serenita impressed when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Sept. 29).

Inner sand

600m: Sheer Belief (rb) 42. Easy.

800m: Monte Greco (rb), Indian Serenade (rb) 53, 600/39. They moved level freely. Champagne (Ikram) 54.5, 600/39.5. Moved freely. Serenita (V.Jodha), Harvey (Mansor) 49.5, 600/37. Former was well in hand and they finished level. Dancing Prances (rb) 50.5, 600/38. Moved well.

1,000m: Cyclone (S.J.Sunil) 1-11, 60/44. Easy.

Gate practice (Inner sand)

1,000m: Adam’s Beginning (Kavraj) 1-7, 600/41. Jumped out well. Celtic Prince (T.Mahesh), Alderley Edge (rb) 1-6.5, 600/39. Former finished four lengths ahead.