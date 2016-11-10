Motherland and Celtic Prince impressed when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Nov. 10) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Super Icon (Altaf), 2-y-o Fantasia (Shubham) 41.5. Both were easy. Gran Paradiso (rb) 38. Moved well. St Andrews (Santosh) 40.5. Easy. Devoted Eyes (Jethu), Judicious (Altaf) 39. Both moved freely. Riposte (Joseph) 39.5. Slightly urged.

800m: Kiss From A Rose (Mahesh), Matrioshka (Altaf) 52, 600/39. Former was easy while the latter was pressed to finish level. Alien (Habbu) 56, 600/42. Easy. Viking (Shubham), Go Marisa Go (Mahesh) 52.5, 600/39. They moved level freely. Lilac Time (S.N. Chavan), Pollyana (Jethu) 51.5, 600/38.5. Former ended three lengths in front. Bounty Queen (S. Amit), Kodiac Queen (Parbat) 53.5, 600/40.5. They finished level freely. Fencing (Parbat), Vinny The Few (S. Amit) 56, 600/41.5. Both were easy. Royal Ace (S. Sunil), Zatchi (Roushan) 51, 600/38.5. Both moved neck and neck freely. Furiosa (T.S.Jodha), 2-y-o Daughterofthesun (S. Sunil) 52, 600/39. Pair moved level freely. Phoenix Knight (Sandeep), Scarlet Prince (Vishal) 49.5, 600/37.5. Former ended three lengths in front. Abbey (T.S. Jodha), Royal Mews (S. Sunil) 50.5, 600/38. Both pleased. Bulldozer (S. Sunil), Dolphin (T.S. Jodha) 51, 600/38. Former moved well. Abu Al Bukhoosh (Jethu) 52, 600/39. Moved freely. 2-y-os Rebuttal/Maripasoula (S. Sunil), Dean’s Kitten/Sciunfona (Roushan) 54, 600/40. Pair moved level freely. Sumaaq (S. Sunil), 2-y-o Hells Bells (Jethu) 53, 600/40. Former superior.

1000m: Celtic Prince (Mahesh), Alderly Edge (Altaf) 1-5, 600/39. Former moved well and finished a distance ahead. Arakawah (rb), Angel Girl (A. Gaikwad) 1-7, 600/39. They moved freely. Targetmaster (rb) 1-12, 600/44. Easy. Irises (Parbat), Caesars Star (Daman) 1-6.5, 800/52.5, 600/39.5. They moved neck and neck freely. Way Ahead (Jethu) 1-12, 600/43. Easy. Democrat (rb) 1-11, 600/42. Easy. Art Deco (J. Chinoy), Horse Power (Sandeep) 1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Former strode out well and finished a distance ahead. Lady Danehill (Sandeep), Ridgewood Star (Vishal) 1-4.5, 800/51, 600/39. Former was well in hand and finished a length in front. Minstrel Heights (P.S. Chouhan) 1-6.5, 800/52, 600/39. Moved well. Rosella (S. Sunil), Almost Magical (T.S. Jodha) 1-5.5, 800/51, 600/39. Former was well in hand while the latter was urged to end level. Jeannine (S. Sunil), Korol (T.S. Jodha) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Former made up two lengths and easily finished level. Captain (Jethu), 2-y-o Stallone (S. Sunil) 1-6, 600/38. Both moved neck and neck freely.

1200m: Motherland (Sandeep), Vitesse (Vishal) 1-18, 1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/40. Former who is in good shape finished six lengths ahead.

1400m: Smart N Noble (P.S. Chouhan), Flashing Honour (Bhawani) 1-34.5, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-6, 600/40. They were pushed and former ended two lengths in front.

Race Track:

600m: Relentless Pursuit (Raghuveer) 38.5. Moved fluently.

800m: In My Dream (Jethu), Sweep Aside (Mahesh) 50, 600/37. Former was three lengths superior. Royal Eyes (Mahesh), Vision Of Romance (Jethu) 54, 600/39. Pair level. Jubilant (Parmar), Germanicus (Kharadi) 56, 600/42. Pair easy. Eternalinspiration (Raghuveer), Glorious Eyes (Hamir) 49, 600/36. They were well in hand and finished level. Miss Saigon (Parmar) 56, 600/42. Easy. Othelo (Parmar) 53, 600/39.5. Moved freely.

1000m: Voulez Vous (Bhawani) 1-3, 800/49, 600/37. Pressed in the last part.