Lady Danehill pleased when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Nov. 3).

Inner sand

600m: Classicus (Bhawani) 40. Easy. Shining Noon (rb) 41. Easy. Shining Noon (rb) 41. Easy. Safdar (Shahrukh), Rising Brave (Ikram) 41. Both were level.

800m: Zazou (Bhawani), Dem Sao (Khalander) 55, 600/41. Former better. Phoenix Knight (Pradeep), Scarlet Prince (app) 50, 600/38. Former was one length superior. Horse Power (Pradeep) 54, 600/41. Moved freely. Airlift (F.Irani) 55, 600/41. Easy. Captain (G.Amit), 2/y/o Stallone (S.Sunil) 51, 600/38. They moved neck and neck freely. 2/y/o’s Daughterofthesun (S.Sunil), Hells Bells (Jethu) 54, 600/40. Both moved level freely.

1,000m: Lady Danehill (Pradeep) 1-4, 600/39. Moved attractively. Motherland (Sandeep), Golden Orchid (Pradeep) 1-6, 600/39. Former finished five lengths ahead. Avant Garde (Neeraj) 1-6, 600/39. Moved well.

Race track

600m: Sensex (Hamir), Relentless Pursuit (J.Chinoy) 35. Both moved freely.

800m: Celestial Light (J.Chinoy), Dhishoom (Hamir) 1-16, 600/34. They moved neck and neck freely.