Grey Flannel and Serenita showed out when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Nov. 4) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Kodiac Queen (Kavraj), Vinny The Few (Daman) 38. They were urged and ended level. Olly Boy (Parbat), Seacrets (Daman) 38. Former finished a distance ahead. Name Of The Game (D.A. aik) 37.5. Moved well.

800m: Komandant (T. Mahesh) 52, 600/39.5. Moved freely. Highland Breeze (Ikram) 57.5, 600/43.5. Easy. Kookaburra (T.S. Jodha) 55, 600/41. Moved freely. Strategic Move (Oza) 50, 600/37.5. Moved well. Trombone (Sameer), Caielin (Ajinkya) 53.5, 600/39.5. They ended level. Minstrel Heights (Oza) 53, 600/39. Moved freely. Traherne (V. Jodha), Orla (Ajinkya) 53, 600/39. Both moved neck and neck freely. Kitty Hawk (Parbat), His Master’s Vice (Daman) 50, 600/37. They moved level freely. Serenita (V. Jodha), Rule Downunder (Ajinkya) 50, 600/36.5. Former was well in hand while the latter was pushed to end level. Dubrovnik (rb) 53, 600/39.5. Moved freely. Romantic Lass (Pradeep) 51.5, 600/39. Moved well. Royal Ace (F. Irani) 53, 600/39.5. Moved freely.

1000m: Critics Choice (rb) 1-12, 600/43. Easy. Flashing Honour (Bhawani) 1-6.5, 600/40.5. Pressed . Star Councillor (Bhawani), Smart N Noble (Oza) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Former moved well and they finished level. Domination (rb), Thor Of Asgard (Shelar) 1-8.5, 800/53, 600/39. Pair moved level freely. 2/y/os Zanara (Pradeep), Varenar/Monopoly (Sandeep) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. They finished level freely.

1200m: Reds Revenge (Jethu) 1-27, 600/43. Easy. Grey Flannel (Pradeep), Star Scholar (S.J. Sunil) 1-18, 1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Former made up three lengths and easily finished level. Note former. Imperial Heritage (Sandeep), Glorious Hymn (Pradeep) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former started and finished two lengths ahead.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: Goldsmith (Nazil), 2/y/o Texas Gold (Pradeep) 1-6, 800/50, 600/38. They jumped out well and moved level freely. 2/y/o Boadicea (T. Mahesh) 1-11.5, 800/56.5, 600/43.5. Easy. 2/y/os Miss Moneypenny (Hamir), Phoenix Tower/Donttellmewhattodo (rb) and Kimberella (Sandeep) 1-10, 600/41. They moved freely. Gloriousus (rb), Caprisca (rb), Spontaneous Eddie (Raghuveer) and Gold Bond (Hamir) 1-8.5, 800/53, 600/40. They jumped out well and moved level freely.