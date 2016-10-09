Germanicus and Mrs Patmore worked well when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Oct. 9).

Inner sand

600m: Quixotic (Jethu) 40.5. Easy. Domination (Suraj Narredu) 41. Easy. Gollfoss (T.S.Jodha) 42. Easy. Cold Play (T.S.Jodha) 41.5. Easy.

800m: Adeline (T.S.Jodha), Allegira (Bhawani) 52, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Unforgettable You (Suraj Narredu) 53, 600/39. Moved freely. Sussex Pride (S.Kamble) 55.5, 600/42. Easy. Finest Moment (S.S.Rathore) 55, 600/41.5. Moved freely. Simon Says (Pradeep) 49.5, 600/36.5. Moved well. Sweep Aside (Jethu) 53.5, 600/38.5. Moved freely. Signor (Trevor), Carnival (Kharadi) 52, 600/39.5. Both moved level freely. Congressional (Santosh) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Shivalik Princess (Mosin) 56.5, 600/42. Easy. 2/y/o Phoenix Tower/Meydana (Suraj Narredu) 54, 600/40. Moved fluently. Sheer Belief (Nazil) 53.5, 600/40.5. Moved freely. 2/y/o Dean’s Kitten/Zahwah (Suraj Narredu), Country Music (Jaykumar) 52.5, 600/38.5. Former moved well and they finished level. Colombiana (Jethu) 55.5, 600/42. Easy. Imitation Game (Parmar) 51.5, 600/39. Moved well. Secret Oath (Kavraj) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Naumee (F.Irani), Saarazin (S.Sunil) 52, 600/39. Pair urged and ended level.

1,000m: Monte Greco (Trevor), Grand Duke (rb) 1-6, 800/50.5, 600/38. Former started three lengths behind and finished four lengths ahead. Frivolous (Sandesh) 1-11, 800/55.5, 600/41. Easy. Adam (Trevor) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Good. Costa Del Sol (Suraj Narredu) 1-7, 800/52, 600/38.5. Moved well. Trevelyan (Neeraj), Yanna Rascala (Kharadi) 1-6.5, 800/51.5, 600/38.5. They moved neck and neck freely. Renee (Trevor) 1-9.5, 600/41. Easy. Geranium (Kharadi), Sherlock (Neeraj) 1-6.5, 800/51.5, 600/38.5. Former was two lengths better.

1,200m: Highland Breeze (Sandesh) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-7.5, 800/53, 600/40. Moved well. Angel Girl (Sandesh), Spiridon (rb) 1-21, 600/42. Former ended three lengths in front. Rainbow Dash (Parmar), Jubilant (Sandesh) 1-21.5, 1,000/1-6.5, 800/51.5, 600/39. Former finished three lengths ahead. Magical Memory (Suraj Narredu), Brahmachari (Hamir) 1-20, 1,000/1-5.5, 800/51, 600/38. Former superior.

1,400m: Reds Revenge (Jethu) 1-34, 600/40. Urged. Prince Of Hearts (S.N.Chavan) 1-38.5, 600/43.5. Moved freely. Mrs Patmore (Parmar), Courtship (Trevor) 1-35, 1,200/1-20, 1,000/1-5, 800/50.5, 600/38. Former is in good shape and they finished level. Germanicus (Sandesh), The Unicorn (Kharadi) 1-34, 1,200/1-19, 1,000/1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Former started four lengths behind and easily finished two lengths ahead. Note former.