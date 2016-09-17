Germanicus, who is in good shape, should win the S.A.Poonawalla Muti-Million (Gr. III), the main attraction of the races to be held here on Sunday (Sept. 18).

Rails will be announced one hour before the start of the first race.

An amount of Rs. one million will be added to the Super Jackpot Pool while Rs. 13, 30, 666 will be added to the Second Combined Jackpot Pool Collection.

ENAKSI PLATE DIV.II (1,200m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, 1-00 pm: 1. Jarama (1) S.Sunil 59, 2. Flashy Wings (5) Bhawani 58.5, 3. Swaraj (6) Kuldeep 57.5, 4. Speedo (7) Parbat 55, 5. Asahi (4) Shahrukh 54.5, 6. Reds Revenge (8) Kamlesh 54.5, 7. There She Goes (9) C.Umesh 53.5, 8. Time Of My Life (3) Nazil 53.5, 9. Bay Of Love (2) V.Jodha 53 and 10. Queen Thea (10) Dashrath 51.5.

1. Jarama, 2. Asahi, 3. Speedo

MYSORE RACE CLUB TROPHY (1,200m), Cl. I, rated 80 and upwards, 1-30: 1. Supreme Regime (2) P.S.Chouhan 59, 2. Ageless (4) Suraj Narredu 57.5, 3. Captain Courage (3) Trevor 56.5 and 4. Deep Diver (1) Dashrath 56.5.

Captain Courage

NEONA PLATE (2,400m), Cl. IV rated 20 to 46, 2-00: 1. Savage Beauty (4) Suraj Narredu 60.5, 2. June (3) J.Chinoy 58.5, 3. Imperial Heritage (2) Zervan 57, 4. Aspen (1) Bhawani 55 and 5. Miracle Of Love (5) Dashrath 52.

1. Aspen, 2. June

RAO SAHEB KEDARI GOLD TROPHY (1,400m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66, 2-30: 1. Vixen (9) S.J.Sunil 62, 2. Nature Boy (3) C.Umesh 60, 3. Zambian (10) J.Chinoy 59.5, 4. Daishonin (5) Sandesh 58, 5. Fast Lady (2) Trevor 56.5, 6. Wings Of Glory (4) Vishal 56, 7. Essence Of Love (6) H.G.Rathod 55.5, 8. Cool Runnings (1) Neeraj 54.5, 9. Seacrets (8) C.S.Jodha 53 and 10. Star Of Babylon (7) T.S.Jodha 53.

1. Fast Lady, 2. Star Of Babylon, 3. Zambian

ELOISE PLATE DIV.I (1,200m), Cl. V, rated 01 to 26, 3-00: 1. Divine Hope (2) Parbat 60, 2. Synchroncity (4) C.S.Jodha 60, 3. Tough Enough (5) Kuldeep 59.5, 4. Madeira (1) S.J.Sunil 59, 5. Prince Of Heart (3) Kamlesh 58.5, 6. Silver Ghost (11) Bhawani 58.5, 7. Jabble (8) Shahrukh 58, 8. Name Of The Game (7) D.A.Naik 57, 9. Las Salinas (6) Zameer 56.5, 10. Devoted (9) Shelar 55.5, 11. Shape The Scape (12) Nadeem 54.5 and 12. Deccan King (10) C.Umesh 53.5.

1. Synchroncity, 2. Divine Hope, 3. Madeira

VILLOO C.POONAWALLA GOLD TROPHY (1,000m), Maiden, 3-y-o only, 3-30: 1. Centurio (2) V.Jodha 56, 2. Country Music (4) Suraj Narredu 56, 3. Golden Horde (1) Kamlesh 56, 4. Hunayn (7) T.S.Jodha 56, 5. Idealist (10) S.Sunil 56, 6. Minstrel Heights (11) P.S.Chouhan 56, 7. Salvatore Mundi (5) Akshay 56, 8. Shogun (3) Sandesh 56, 9. Untitled (6) C.Umesh 56, 10. Eternal Dancer (9) Shahrukh 54.5 and 11. Smokey Roses (8) A.Gaikwad 54.5.

1. Salvatore Mundi, 2. Shogun, 3. Minstrel Heights

S.A.POONAWALLA MULTI-MILLION (Gr. III) (1,600m), 3-y-o only, 4-00: 1. Germanicus (6) Sandesh 57, 2. Cheerleader (5) Suraj Narredu 55.5, 3. Arak (4) C.S.Jodha 52.5, 4. Eternal Sunshine (2) Parmar 52.5, 5. Magical Memory (1) Zervan 52.5 and 6. Silken Eyes (3) Neeraj 52.5.

1. Germanicus, 2. Cheerleader

ENAKSI PLATE DIV.I (1,200m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, 4-30: 1. Arakawah (3) Kavraj 61.5, 2. Stormy Princess (7) C.Umesh 60, 3. Ladislaus (4) Trevor 59.5, 4. Snow Crystal (1) P.S.Chouhan 59.5, 5. Glorious Eyes (6) Suraj Narredu 59, 6. Makino (8) S.Amit 58, 7. Book Thief (2) J.Chinoy 54, 8. Sochi (10) Parbat 54, 9. Divine Angel (5) Altaf Sayyed 52.5 and 10. Diwali Lights (9) V.Jodha 52.5.

1. Arakawah, 2. Book Thief, 3. Makino

ELOISE PLATE DIV.II (1,200m), Cl. V, rated 01 to 26, 5-10: 1. Show Off (10) G.Amit 59, 2. Zion (5) Daman 59, 3. Top Wizard (9) J.Chinoy 58, 4. Critical Strike (8) Joseph 56.5, 5. Starry Image (11) C.S.Jodha 56.5, 6. Jorden Prince (12) A.Gaikwad 56, 7. Padmakosa (7) Bhawani 56, 8. Super Icon (2) Altaf Sayyed 54.5, 9. War Princess (3) Parbat 54.5, 10. Wonder Story (4) K.Kadam 54, 11. Super Bolt (1) Raghuveer 52.5 and 12. Admission (6) Raj Pawar 49.

1. Zion, 2. Starry Image, 3. Top Wizard

Day’s best: Captain Courage

Double: Salvatore Mundi — Arakawah

Jackpot: (i) 3, 4, 5, 6, & 7. (ii) 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9. Treble : (i) 2, 3 & 4. (ii) 6, 7 & 8. (iii) 7, 8 & 9. Tanala: All races. Super Jackpot : 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9.