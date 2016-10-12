Furious N Fast and Anvill Star impressed when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Oct. 12) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Spiridon (C.S. Jodha), Mizilla Gold (P. Naidu) 36. Former strode out well and finished two lengths ahead. Note former. Goldsmith (Nazil) 40. Moved freely. Hidden Soul (Zameer) 37.5. Worked well.

800m: Gdansk (T. Mahesh), Viking (Altaf Sayyed) 54, 600/39. They moved level freely. Firenze (app) 52, 600/38. Urged. Forest Fire (S.S. Rathore) 51, 600/38.5. Moved well. Sir Desmond (Ajinkya), Sporting Spirit (V. Jodha) 50, 600/37.5. They moved neck and neck freely. Jefferson (V. Jodha), Magnificence (Mansoor) 51, 600/38.5. Pair moved level freely. Shaoqing (P. Naidu) 50, 600/37. Retains form. Shivalik Rose (Neeraj) 55, 600/41. Easy. Divine Hope (Daman), Mannequin (Parbat) 51.5, 600/39. They were urged and ended level. Jack Frost (Habbu) 51.5, 600/39. Moved well. Al Shamsheer (rb) 54, 600/41. Easy.Cyclone (S.S. Rathore), Madeira (S. Shinde) 51, 600/38. Former finished four lengths ahead. Morag (Ajinkya), Ricardus (V. Jodha) 52, 600/39. They finished level freely. Dancing Lord (Habbu) 54, 600/41. Easy. Admission (rb) 55.5, 600/43. Easy. Vulcan (S. Amit), Square Moon (Parbat) 51.5, 600/38.5. Former moved well and finished five lengths ahead. Eiger’s Tiger (S.N. Chavan) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Idealist (S. Sunil) 53, 600/39. Moved freely. Gran Paradiso (Nazil) 56, 600/41. Easy. Dusk N Dawn (Nazil), Wings Of Glory (rb) 51, 600/37.5. Both moved neck and neck freely. Jester (Pradeep), Vitesse (Vishal) 52, 600/39.5. Pair moved together freely. Shape The Scape (rb) 52, 600/39. Pushed. Alien (Habbu) 54, 600/41. Moved freely. Gold Streak (rb) 55, 600/42. Easy. Squash (rb) 53, 600/40.5. Moved well. June (S. Sunil) 52, 600/39. Slightly urged. Anvill Star (Bhawani) 49, 600/36. Moved attractively. Adele (Santosh) 55, 600/41. Easy. Commander (Santosh) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Severus (K. Kadam) 52.5, 600/39.5. Moved freely. Royal Mews (C.S. Jodha), Mount Whitney (rb) 50, 600/37. Former finished four lengths ahead. Moving Star (Zeeshan) 55, 600/40. Easy.

1000m: Rodeo (S. Shinde) 1-10, 800/54.5, 600/41. Moved freely. Champagne (Ikram), Hedwig (K. Kadam) 1-11, 600/41. Pair easy. Accolade (Trevor), The Unicorn (Kharadi) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former is in good shape. Furious N Fast (Late Never Say Never) (S. Sunil) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Moved impressively. Note. Akki’s Pet (Sandeep), Impossible Dream (Pradeep) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. D’Accord (Neeraj), Hypothesis (Khalander) 1-5.5, 600/39. Both moved level freely. Ancient Glory (Habbu) 1-8, 800/52.5, 600/39. Good. Devoted Eyes (Jethu) 1-10, 600/41. Easy.

1200m: The Ministerian (S.S. Rathore) 1-25, 600/40.5. Moved fluently.