Frivolous and Odessa caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Sept. 20).

Inner sand

600m: My Freedom (T.Mahesh) 42.5. Easy. Grey One (Zameer), Forever Yours (T.S.Jodha) 41. Pair level.

800m: Galtero (S.J.Sunil) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Anvill Star (Bhawani) 51, 600/38.5. Moved well. Few Dollars More (rb), Torrezzo (Nazil) 52.5, 600/40. They moved level freely. Daydreamer (Zervan) 57, 600/42. Easy. Centarus (Suraj Narredu) 53.5, 600/40. Moved freely. Alfonso (Bhawani) 53, 600/39. Moved freely. Quixotic (Suraj Narredu), The Big Revival (Jaykumar) 51, 600/39. Former was one length better. Gregorian Chants (J.Chinoy), Sweep Aside (Shelar) 55.5, 600/40.5. Pair level. Pugnacious (J.Chinoy), Artistic (Neeraj) 56.5, 600/42. They were easy. Never Say Never (Zervan) 51.5, 600/39. Moved freely. Aurora Australis (Kharadi) 54, 600/40.5. Moved freely.

1,000m: On Fleek (Jethu), Sansa (Jaykumar) 1-8.5, 600/40. Both moved level freely. Colombiana (Suraj Narredu), Jigsaw (Neeraj) 1-6, 600/40. Former started three lengths behind and easily finished level. Beach Game (Baria) 1-9, 600/41. Moved freely. Power Shadow (Habbu) 1-8.5, 800/53.5, 600/40. Slightly urged. Frivolous (Suraj Narredu), Jordana (Jaykumar) 1-7, 800/51, 600/38.5. Former was well in hand and they finished level. Sensex (C.S.Jodha), Winter Rennaissance (Zervan) 1-6.5, 600/39.5. Pair moved level freely. Sparkling Eyes (C.S.Jodha), Carbonara (Zervan) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. Airlift (S.Sunil) 1-7, 600/40. Moved well.

1,200m: Domination (Jethu), Sovereignsky (Suraj Narredu) 1-21.5, 1,000/1-7, 600/41. Former who is in good shape moved well. Latter who started four lengths behind was urged to end level. Odessa (Suraj Narredu), Lord Arazan (Jaykumar) 1-21, 1,000/1-5.5, 800/51, 600/38. Former started three lengths behind and easily finished two lengths ahead.

1,400m: Whomakestherules (Suraj Narredu), Staristocrat (Neeraj) 1-37, 1,200/1-22, 800/52, 600/39.5. Former superior.