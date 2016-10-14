Fabio and Lady In Red pleased when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Oct. 14) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: A 2-y-o (Lord Shanakill-Soul Society) (rb), Oh So Hot (rb) 38. Former was superior.

800m: Rodeo (S. Shinde) 57, 600/43. Easy. Fabio (S.J. Sunil) 50, 600/37. Moved attractively. Gran Paradiso (Kharadi) 51, 600/38.5. Moved well. Tough Enough (rb), Fringe Benefit (rb) 55, 600/40. Former was one length better.

1000m: Covert Action (Parmar) 1-10, 600/42. Moved freely. His Master’s Vice (Daman), Golden Halo (Kavraj) 1-10, 600/42. They ended level. Lady In Red (S.J. Sunil) 1-5, 600/39. Pleased.

1200m: Namid (Shelar) 1-22, 600/40. Moved freely.