Devoted Eyes excelled when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Oct.15).

Inner sand

800m: Secret Oath (Habbu) 52, 600/39. Moved freely. Hedwig (Sandesh) 52, 600/37. Moved well. Atalya (Ajinkya) 50, 600/37. Moved attractively. Vistana (Santosh), Disraeli (Ranjane) 50, 600/38. Former finished five lengths ahead. Pollyana (Kamlesh) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Reds Revenge (Jethu) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Supreme Regime (S.S.Rathore) 51, 600/38. Pressed. Diablo (rb), Torrezzo (rb) 56, 600/41. They ended level.

1,000m: Devoted Eyes (Jethu), Prince Heart (Kamlesh) 1-6, 600/39. Former easily finished two lengths ahead. Scion (rb), Dazzling Doll (rb) 1-8, 600/41. Former ended two lengths in front. Kitty Hawk (Kavraj), Charging Tigress (Daman) 1-6, 600/39. Former strode out well and finished five lengths ahead. Pure Sin (Sandeep), Hit It A Bomb (Zervan) 1-5, 600/39. They were urged and ended level.

1,400m: His Master’s Vice (Daman), Olly Boy (Parbat) 1-35, 600/39. Former made up three lengths and finished level freely.