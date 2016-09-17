TOPICS

Captain showed out when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Sept. 17).

Inner sand

800m: Oscillation (Habbu) 56, 600/42. Moved freely. Ancient Glory (Habbu) 57, 600/42. Easy. Pink Panther (S.Sunil) 51, 600/38. Moved well.

1,000m: Captain (C.S.Jodha) 1-6, 600/38. Moved attractively.

1,200m: Night Of Stars (Kavraj) 1-24, 600/42. Moved freely.

Inner sand -- Sept. 16

800m: Gran Paradiso (Kharadi) 55, 600/41. Moved freely.

1,200m: Zanzibaar (J.Chinoy) 1-24, 600/40. Moved well.

