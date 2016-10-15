Trainer Pesi Shroff’s ward Accolade, who is in great heart as evidenced by his track performances, should win the Kingfisher Ultra Pune Derby (Gr. I), the richest event of the Pune racing season to be held here on Sunday (Oct.16).

Rails will be announced one hour before the start of the first race.

An amount of Rs. 20, 70, 300 will be added to the Second Combined Jackpot Pool Collection.

An amount of Rs. 10, 00,000 will be added to the Super Jackpot Pool Collection.

VINAYAK TROPHY DIV.II (1,000m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, 1-00 pm: 1. Dancing Prances (4) Suraj Narredu 60.5, 2. Orla (5) Kuldeep 55.5, 3. Carralisa (6) P.S.Chouhan 55, 4. Naumee (10) C.S.Jodha 54, 5. Speedo (3) S.Amit 54, 6. Great Artist (1) C.Umesh 53.5, 7. Voulez Vous (8) Dashrath 53.5, 8. Hunayn (7) Pradeep 52, 9. Snow Blast (2) A.Gaikwad 52, 10. Ettihaad (9) S.J.Sunil 49.5 and 11. Smart Choice (11) S.Kamble 49.

1. Carralisa, 2. Dancing Prances, 3. Voulez Vous

SIR SULTAN CHINOY TROPHY (1,000m), Cl. II, rated 60 to 86, 1-30: 1. Golden Belle (5) Trevor 59, 2. Rider On The Storm (6) S.Kamble 56.5, 3. Don Corleone (3) A.Gaikwad 54.5, 4. Valentino (2) Dashrath 53.5, 5. Shivalik Shine (1) Suraj Narredu 53, 6. Hidden Soul (4) Sandesh 52 and 7. Cezanne (7) Parmar 50.5.

1. Golden Belle, 2. Hidden Soul

JIMMY UMRIGAR TROPHY DIV. II (1,200m), Maiden 3-y-o only, 2-00: 1. Galtero (1) Parmar 56, 2. Nightfall (8) Altaf Sayyed 56, 3. Ricardus (2) V.Jodha 56, 4. Thunder Down Under (7) Suraj Narredu 56, 5. Trevelyan (10) Neeraj 56, 6. Allegria (6) Bhawani 54.5, 7. Exclamation (5) C.Umesh 54.5, 8. Fencing (9) Kavraj 54.5, 9. Firenze (4) Sandesh 54.5 and 10. Furious N Fast (Late Never Say Never) (3) Srinath 54.5.

1. Furious N Fast, 2. Allegria, 3. Trevelyan

PUNE POLICE COMMISSIONER’S TROPHY (1,600m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66, 2-30: 1. Silver Beauty (2) Suraj Narredu 61.5, 2. Vixen (6) Ajinkya 60.5, 3. Daishonin (7) S.Amit 58, 4. Essence Of Love (1) K.Kadam 55, 5. Courtship (8) Trevor 54.5, 6. Seacrets (9) Zervan 53, 7. Magic In The Air (5) C.Umesh 52.5, 8. Merabella (4) Sandesh 52.5, 9. Sawgrass (3) Santosh 51, 10. Centaurus (-) (-) 51 and 11. Dancing Lord (-) (-) 51.

1. Courtship, 2. Merabella, 3. Sawgrass

IGCC TROPHY (2,400m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, 3-00: 1. Savage Beauty (5) Srinath 59, 2. Aspen (1) Bhawani 58, 3. Imitation Game (8) Parmar 57.5, 4. Sabiq (7) G.Amit 57, 5. June (10) J.Chinoy 56.5, 6. Sanam (11) T.S.Jodha 56.5, 7. Imperial Heritage (6) Zervan 54.5, 8. Palatial (2) Neeraj 54.5, 9. Flashing Honour (9) P.S.Chouhan 52, 10. Miracle Of Love (4) Dashrath 51 and 11. Huracan (3) Kuldeep 50.5.

1. Imitation Game, 2. Aspen, 3. Palatial

NOSHIR & DOLLY DHUNJIBHOY SPRINT MILLION (Gr. III) (1,200m), 4-y-o & over, 3-30: 1. Adam (4) Trevor 59, 2. Dancing Prances (2) Sandesh 59, 3. Congressional (1) C.S.Jodha 54.5, 4. Gold Bag (5) Dashrath 53 and 5. Critics Choice (3) Zervan 51.5.

1. Dancing Prances, 2. Adam

KINGFISHER ULTRA PUNE DERBY (Gr. I) (2,000m), 3-y-o only, 4-00: 1. Accolade (5) Trevor 56, 2. Covert Action (8) Parmar 56, 3. Eiger’s Tiger (3) Dashrath 56, 4. Germanicus (7) Sandesh 56, 5. Highland Breeze (10) P.S.Chouhan 56, 6. Namid (4) Suraj Narredu 56, 7. Smart N Noble (6) Bhawani 56, 8. Vulcan (9) Kavraj 56, 9. Zanzibaar (1) J.Chinoy 56, 10. Silken Eyes (11) Neeraj 54.5 and 11. Unforgettable You (2) Srinath 54.5.

1. Accolade, 2. Germanicus, 3. Silken Eyes

JIMMY UMRIGAR TROPHY DIV. I (1,200m), Maiden 3-y-o only, 4-45: 1. Abu Al Bukhoosh (8) C.S.Jodha 56, 2. Cyclone (5) Sandesh 56, 3. Domination (9) Suraj Narredu 56, 4. Firebolt (7) Dashrath 56, 5. Idealist (11) Srinath 56, 6. Knight At Arms (4) C.Umesh 56, 7. Yanna Rascala (1) Trevor 56, 8. Adele (10) Santosh 54.5, 9. Frosted (2) J.Chinoy 54.5, 10. Grey Flannel (6) P.S.Chouhan 54.5 and 11. Vinny The Few (3) Daman 54.5.

1. Yanna Rascala, 2. Domination, 3. Cyclone

VINAYAK TROPHY DIV. I (1,000m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, 5-15: 1. Minstrel Heights (10) P.S.Chouhan 62, 2. Wind Craft (8) Vishal 62, 3. Altus (1) Parbat 61.5, 4. Baryshnikhov (9) Ajinkya 61.5, 5. Cracklin’ Rosie (3) G.Amit 61.5, 6. Quixotic (4) Suraj Narredu 61.5, 7. Dragon Of War (2) Daman 60, 8. Motherland (6) Trevor 58, 9. Alpine Express (7) Neeraj 57, 10. Ainra (5) Parmar 56 and 11. Eternal Dancer (11) Sandesh 50.5.

1. Quixotic, 2. Minstrel Heights, 3. Motherland

Day’s best: Quixotic

Double: Courtship - Imitation Game.

Jackpot: (i) 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7. (ii) 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9. Treble: (i) 2, 3 & 4. (ii) 6, 7 & 8. (iii) 7, 8 & 9. Tanala: All Races. Super Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9.