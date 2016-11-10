Prevalent Force, Sporting Pleasure, Secret Pursuit and Aizaan impressed when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Nov. 9).

Outer sand:

600m: Celtic Mist (rb) 44.5. Easy. Southern Fantasy (S. Babu) 44. Moved well.

1000m: Mistress Of Spice (Srinath) 1-12.5, 600/44. In fine trim. Danburite (rb) 1-15.5, 600/41.5. Impressed. Winsomeness (Ashok Kumar) 1-15, 600/45. Moved freely. Maybe Forever (T.M. Prashanth), Lycurgus (P. Dhebe) 1-12.5, 600/44. Former finished two lengths ahead. Vision Mission (R. Pradeep), Gifted (Jagadeesh) 1-15, 600/43.5. They finished level. A 2-y-o (Excellent Art-Gold Mine) (Manjunath) 1-15.5, 600/44. Moved freely. Miniver Rose (P. Dhebe), Desert Gold ( A. Ramu) 1-12, 600/44. Former finished two lengths ahead. Dubai One (rb) 1-13, 600/45. Moved on the bit.

1200m: Prevalent Force (Srinath) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. A fine display. Aizaan (Irvan Singh) 1-30, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. Pleased. Masters Glory (Jagadeesh) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Moved well. El Fenix (Jagadeesh) 1-29, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44.5. Moved impressively. Emperador (Srinath) 1-31.5, (1,200-600) 42.5. Eased up. Jayadratha (R. Pradeep) 1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/43.5. Pleased. Dazzling Bay (Manjunath) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/44.5. Moved on the bit. Havelock Princess (Srinath) 1-31, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42.5. Impressed. Rafa (Srinath), Racing Fire (D. Patel) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44. They moved fluently.

1400m: Sporting Pleasure (Indrajeet), Balian (Md. Akram) 1-41, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/43.5. Former started two lengths behind and finished four lengths ahead. Secret Pursuit (Md. Akram), Sang Royal (Indrajeet) 1-43, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/43.5. Former finished three lengths ahead.