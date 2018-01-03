Prevalent Force, San Martino, Sedulous, Justice Angel and Dont Dilly Dally impres

more-in

Prevalent Force, San Martino, Sedulous, Justice Angel and Dont Dilly Dally impressed when the horses were exercised here on December 30.

Inner sand:

1000m: Noahs Ark (N. Rajesh) 1-7, 600/39.5. Pleased. Arya Stark (Indrajeet), Boysterous (S. Imran) 1-6, 600/39. Former stretched out well and finished six lengths ahead. Zafran (S. Shareef) 1-7.5, 600/40. In fine trim.

1400m: San Bernardino (rb) 1-47.5, (1,400-600) 49. Eased up.

Outer sand:

600m: Shivalik Rule (Raja Rao), Honey Trap (Irvan Singh) 43.5. They finished level. A 2-y-o (Phoenix Tower–Lost In Thoughts) (B. Nayak) 44. Strode out well. My Valentine (rb) 44. Moved well. Dhanalakshmi (rb) 45.5. Easy. My Lexicon (Arshad), a 2-y-o (Dean’s Kitten–Never Ending) (P. Dhebe) 43. Former finished six lengths ahead. Seventh Fleet (P. Dhebe), New Moon (Arshad) 43.5. They pleased. Justice Angel (Md. Akram) 40. A fine display. Lightning Strikes (Antony) 45.5. Shaped well. Castle Key (Antony) 45.5. Moved freely. Marco Polo (Srinath) 44. In fine trim. Free Port (P. Dhebe) 44.5. Easy. Tanoura (Prabhakaran) 46. Easy. Mansuetude (Antony) 45.5. Easy. Chemical Romance (P. Dhebe) 44.5. Moved on the bit. Eye Sign (P. Dhebe) 44.5. Moved freely. Wings Of Fortune (Kiran Rai), Bluebird (R. Anand) 45. They moved freely. Dontbreaktherules (Arshad) 43. Shaped well. Nyssa (Rajesh Babu) 43. Strode out well. Bellerophon (P. Dhebe) 43.5. Shaped well. Land Of Liberty (rb) 45. Easy.

1000m: As Time Goes By (R. Marshall) 1-13.5, 600/43.5. In fine trim. Midnight Sky (Prabharakan) 1-15, 600/44. Moved freely. Wings Of Desire (D. Patel), Touch Your Destiny (Noornabi) 1-14.5, 600/43.5. A fit pair. Love Is Life (Md. Akram) 1-13, 600/43.5. Moved well. Nostradamus (rb) 1-14, 600/45. Easy. A 2-y-o (Total Gallery-Hurry Home) (rb), a 2-y-o (Win Legend-Integra) (Shahbuddin) 1-14.5, 600/45.5. They finished level. Dream Star (Md. Akram) 1-14.5, 600/45.5. Easy. Fire Glow (Md. Akram) 1-11.5, 600/42. Pleased. Aleef (rb), Track Striker (rb) 1-14.5, 600/45.5. They moved freely. Life Awaits (rb) 1-10, 600/42. Impressed. Rare Rhythm (Md. Akram) 1-13.5, 600/45.5. Moved on the bit. Zedclass (rb) 1-12, 600/44. Strode out well.

1200m: Gandharva (rb) 1-26, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. Moved impressively. San Martino (R. Marshall) 1-23, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/42. A good display. Tyto Alba (Indrajeet), Charmaine (R. Marshall) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Former finished three lengths ahead. Only Prince (rb) 1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Strode out well. Game Changer (R. Marshall), Mulholland (Prabhakaran) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/44. They finished together. James Bond (Chetan G) 1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Impressed. Varsha (Srinath), Seaborn (rb) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Frenemee (rb) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Shaped well. Alvarez (rb) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42.5. In fine trim. Attorney General (Arshad) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. In fine condition. Tamara (D. Patel), Black Whizz (Noornabi) 1-27, 1,000/1-10, 600/44. A fit pair. Dont Dilly Dally (Arshad), Jersey Wonder (Vivek) 1-27, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. Former finished two lengths ahead. Rafa (D. Patel), Tzar (Noornabi) 1-29, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. They pleased. El Matador (rb), Florencia (rb) 1-31, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. They finished level. Game Guy (Raja Rao) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. Moved on the bit.

1400m: Masada (rb) 1-45.5, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45. Moved freely. Indian Brahmos (D. Patel) 1-45, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. Moved well. Sedulous (N. Rajesh) 1-39, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. A good display. Princess Rumela (N. Rajesh) 1-40, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. Moved impressively.

1600m: Prevalent Force (Srinath) 1-51, 1,400/1-36, 1,200/1-22.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/42. An excellent display. Ultimate Magic (Faisal) 1-58, 1,400/1-42, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Moved nicely.