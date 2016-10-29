1000m: 2/y/os Varenar/Monopoly (Sandeep Jadhav) and Zanara (Pradeep) 1-8, 600/40. They jumped out well and moved level freely.

1000m: Kiss From A Rose (Shubham), War Pony (Altaf) and Avalanche (Mahesh) 1-00, 600/35. First named finished two lengths ahead. Multiglory (V. Jodha), 2/y/o Man Of Word (Ajinkya) 1-2, 600/35. They jumped out well and finished level. Majestic Honey (Altaf) 1-00, 600/36. Moved well.

600m: 2/y/o Phoenix Tower/Soul Sister (Parbat), Adams Land (S. Amit) 40. Former was one length better.

1000m: Avalanche (Altaf Sayyed), Viking (Shubham) 1-7, 800/50, 600/36. They moved level freely. 2/y/os Pretty Peach (Kuldeep) and Timeless Deeds (C. Umesh) 1-1, 800/48, 600/36. Former easily ended six lengths in front. Q’E’D (Khalander), Enlighten Me (Bhawani) 1-1, 800/48, 600/36. Former moved well and finished a distance ahead.

Pretty Peach and Q’E’D impressed when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Oct. 28) morning.

