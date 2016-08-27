Phenomenal Memory (S. Zervan up) won the Her Majesty Trophy, the main event of Saturday’s (Aug. 27) races here. The winner is owned by Mr. Cyrus S. Poonawalla, Mr. Adar C. Poonawalla & Mrs. Natasha A. Poonawalla rep. Villoo Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Pvt. Ltd. Dallas Todywalla trains the winner.

1. GOLDEN EDITION PLATE (Div. II), (1,400m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: Silk Baby (Yash Narredu) 1, Mariska (Trevor) 2, Rain Dance (Zervan) 3 and Winds Of Change (V. Jodha) 4. Not run: Time Of My Life. Hd., 5-1/2, 1-1/2. 1m 26.94s. 75 (w), 18, 10 and 18 (p). SHP: Rs. 77, FP: Rs. 199, Q: Rs. 49, Tanala: Rs. 347 and Rs. 256. Favourite: Mariska. Owners: M/s. Gautam Thapar & Sultan Singh rep. Sohna Stud Farm Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: C.D. Katrak.

2. JUVENTUS PLATE (1,400m), Cl. II, rated 60 to 86: The Champ (Trevor) 1, Few Dollars More (Sandesh) 2, Traherne (Zervan) 3 and Vixen (J. Chinoy) 4. 3/4, 3, 1. 1m 27.37s. Rs. 13 (w), 10 and 11 (p). SHP: Rs. 18, FP: Rs. 15, Q: Rs. 10, Tanala: Rs. 14 and Rs. 10. Favourite: The Champ. Owners: M/s. Kishore M. Dingra, Sultan Singh & G. Shewakramani. Trainer: P. Shroff.

3. HER MAJESTY TROPHY (2,400m), Cl. I, rated 80 and upward: Phenomenal Memory (Zervan) 1, Rodeo (C.S. Jodha) 2, Heather (P.S. Chouhan) 3 and Caesars Star (S. Amit) 4. 3-1/4, 4-1/2, 3-1/4. 2m 32.79s. Rs. 24 (w), 11 and 41 (p). SHP: Rs. 67, FP: Rs. 93, Q: Rs. 135, Tanala: Rs. 123 and Rs. 30. Favourite: Heather. Owners: Mr. Cyrus S. Poonawalla, Mr. Adar C. Poonawalla & Mrs. Natasha A. Poonawalla rep. Villoo Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: Dallas Todywalla.

4. WAR COMMAND PLATE (1,200m), Cl. V, rated 1 to 26: Jarama (J. Chinoy) 1, Synchronicity (C.S. Jodha) 2, Fast Future (Bhawani) 3 and Majestic Honey (T.S. Jodha) 4. 2, 3-1/4, 2-1/4. 1m 12.15s. Rs. 24 (w), 17, 19 and 49 (p). SHP: Rs. 50, FP: Rs. 86, Q: Rs. 47, Tanala: Rs. 1,679 and Rs. 660. Favourite: Jarama. Owners: Mr. Haresh N. Mehta and Mr. Manv H. Mehta rep. Rohan Bloodstock Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: Mansoor Shah.

5. DR. K. VASUDEVAN TROPHY (1,600m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66: San Martino (Trevor) 1, Highland Breeze (P.S. Chouhan) 2, Jeannine (C.S. Jodha) 3 and Multiglory (Dashrath) 4. 1-1/4, 2-3/4, snk. 1m 40.29s. Rs. 25 (w), 16 and 16 (p). SHP: Rs. 34, FP: Rs. 53, Q: Rs. 23, Tanala: Rs. 68 and Rs. 30. Favourite: Jeannine. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Vijay Mallya rep. Utd. Rac. & Bloodstock Breeders Ltd. Trainer: P. Shroff.

6. MARINSKY PLATE (Div. I), (1,000m), Maiden 3-y-o only: Motherland (Yash Narredu) 1, Firebolt (Neeraj) 2, Abu Al Bukhoosh (C.S. Jodha) 3 and Sporting Spirit (Trevor) 4. Not run: Arc Light. 1/2, 2, 2-3/4. 1m 0.42s. Rs. 18 (w), 12, 14 and 13 (p). SHP: Rs. 36, FP: Rs. 63, Q: Rs. 48, Tanala: Rs. 98 and Rs. 35. Favourite: Motherland. Owner: Mr. Deepak U. Satav. Trainer: Dallas Todywalla.

7. MARINSKY PLATE (Div. II), (1,000m), Maiden 3-y-o only: Captain (C.S. Jodha) 1, Poets Song (Akshay) 2, Crystal Ball (Bhawani) 3 and Forever Free (Zervan) 4. Nk., 1-1/2, 1. 1m 0.18s. Rs. 34 (w), 12, 12 and 43 (p). SHP: Rs. 36, FP: Rs. 64, Q: Rs. 28, Tanala: Rs. 597 and Rs. 376. Favourite: Poets Song. Owners: M/s. Abbas Y. Jasdanwalla & Saleem A. Jasdanwalla. Trainer: Faisal Abbas.

8. GOLDEN EDITION PLATE (Div. I), (1,400m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: Sky Mine (Sandesh) 1, Fringe Benefit (Joseph) 2, Rapid Girl (S. Amit) 3 and Pierce Arrow (Daman) 4. Not run: Sochi. 7, 2-1/2, nose. 1m 25.97s. Rs. 26 (w), 13, 62 and 58 (p). SHP: Rs. 247, FP: Rs. 380, Q: Rs. 175, Tanala: Rs. 6,092 and Rs. 2,610. Favourite: Sky Mine. Owners: M/s. Gautam Thapar & Sultan Singh rep. Sohna Stud Farm Pvt. Ltd & Mr. Rajesh Sahgal. Trainer: Imtiaz Sait.

9. SEA RULER PLATE (1,200m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: Miss Saigon (J. Chinoy) 1, Cicitalia (Trevor) 2, Isinit (Merchant) 3 and Way Ahead (Sandesh) 4. 5-1/2, 2, snk. 1m 11.58s. Rs. 58 (w), 18, 15 and 156 (p). SHP: Rs. 44, FP: Rs. 313, Q: Rs. 128, Tanala: Rs. 11, 121 and Rs. 9,532. Favourite: Cicitalia. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Vijay B. Shirke, Mr. Jay V. Shirke & Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: Vishal Gaikwad.

Jackpot: (i): (70 per cent): Rs. 2,660 (72 tkts.); (30 per cent): Rs. 135 (606 tkts.); (ii): (70 per cent): Rs. 10, 419 (44 tkts.), (30 per cent): Rs. 335 (586 tkts.).

Treble: (i): Rs. 106 (44 tkts.), (ii): Rs. 355 (19 tkts.), (iii): Rs. 1,278 (12 tkts.).

Super jackpot: (70 per cent): Rs. 10,293 (six tkts.); (30 per cent): Rs. 389 (68 tkts.).