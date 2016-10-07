New Crown, Auriga, Jersey Wonder and Azzurro pleased when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Oct. 6).
Inner sand:
1,400m: Spectre (Darshan), Able Master (rb) 1-37, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-10, 600/40.5. They finished level.
Outer sand:
600m: Precious Glitter (Shobhan) 46. Easy.
1,000m: New Crown (Irvan Singh) 1-10.5, 600/40. A good display. Country’s Image (rb) 1-16, 600/45. Easy. Lamrei (Faisal) 1-12.5, 600/43.5. Moved impressively. Heaven And Earth (Faisal) 1-13.5, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Areca Cruise (B. Harish) 1-15.5, 600/45. Moved on the bit.
1,200m: Lightning Attack (Darshan), Noble Reward (rb) 1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/45. They finished together. Auriga (rb) 1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. In fine nick.
1,400m: Azzurro (R. Marshall) 1-41, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-12, 600/45. Impressed. Jersey Wonder (S. John) 1-38.5, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/45. A fine display.