1,000m: New Crown (Irvan Singh) 1-10.5, 600/40. A good display. Country’s Image (rb) 1-16, 600/45. Easy. Lamrei (Faisal) 1-12.5, 600/43.5. Moved impressively. Heaven And Earth (Faisal) 1-13.5, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Areca Cruise (B. Harish) 1-15.5, 600/45. Moved on the bit.

New Crown, Auriga, Jersey Wonder and Azzurro pleased when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Oct. 6).

Please Wait while comments are loading...