Chef D’oeuvre ridden by Neeraj Rawal won the Threptin Fillies’ & Mares’ Stakes (Gr. III), the main event of the races held here on Sunday. The winner is owned by M/s. S.M.Ruia & Amay S.Ruia. P.Shroff trains the winner.

1. GLASNOST PLATE DIV.II (1,400m), Cl. V, rated 01 to 26: Super Icon (S.Amit) 1, Tennessee (S.J.Sunil) 2, Wildhorn (Sandesh) 3 and Top Wizard (T.S.Jodha) 4. 3/4, Not run: Alfonso. 1-3/4, 2-1/2. 1m 27.95s. Rs. 32 (w), 11, 20 and 11 (p). SHP: Rs. 56, FP: Rs. 196, Q: Rs. 94, Tanala: Rs. 294 and Rs. 81. Favourite: Wildhorn. Owner: Mr. Yogesh Jain. Trainer: S.Waheed.

2. YANA TROPHY (2,000m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66: Arlene (Trevor) 1, Samba Warrior (Zervan) 2, Jordana (Suraj Narredu) 3 and Arak (Sandesh) 4. 6-3/4, 2-3/4, 2. 2m 5.01s. Rs. 13 (w), 11 and 29 (p). SHP: Rs. 32, FP: Rs. 34, Q: Rs. 35, Tanala: Rs. 45 and Rs. 21. Favourite: Arlene. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Vijay Mallya rep. Utd Rac & Bloodstock Breeders Ltd & Mr. Rakesh R.Jhunjhunwala. Trainer: P.Shroff.

3. GLASNOST PLATE DIV.I (1,400m), Cl. V, rated 01 to 26: Royal Classic (S.Amit) 1, Samurai (Vishal) 2, Matrioshka (Daman) 3 and Star Scholar (S.J.Sunil) 4. 1-1/2, 1-3/4, 2-1/4. 1m 27.04s. Rs. 24 (w), 12, 14 and 17 (p). SHP: Rs. 42, FP: Rs. 52, Q: Rs. 40, Tanala: Rs. 170 and Rs. 108. Favourite: Royal Classic. Owner: Mrs. Magansingh P.Jodha. Trainer: Adhirajsingh Jodha.

4. SUSHILKUMAR R RUIA TROPHY DIV.II (1,000m), Maiden, 3-y-o only: Double Nine (Sandesh) 1, Flight Of Phoenix (Trevor) 2, Slam Dunk (Hanumant) 3 and Arc Of Passion (Bhawani) 4. Not run: Royal Eyes. 1-3/4, 4, 3-1/4. 58.52s. Rs. 17 (w), 10, 13 and 11 (p). SHP: Rs. 32, FP: Rs. 28, Q: Rs. 32, Tanala: Rs. 48 and Rs. 20. Favourite: Double Nine. Owners: Mr. Jaydev M.Mody rep. J.M.Livestock Pvt Ltd. Trainer: Nosher Cama.

5. THREPTIN FILLIES’ & MARES’ STAKES (Gr. III) (1,800m), Fillies and Mares 3-y-o & over: Chef D’Oeuvre (Neeraj Rawal) 1, Cameron (Trevor) 2, Melinda (Zervan) 3 and Myrtlewood (Parmar) 4. 1-1/4, 1-1/2, 1-3/4. 1m 51.68s. Rs. 41 (w), 16 and 13 (p). SHP: Rs. 22, FP: Rs. 234, Q: Rs. 72, Tanala: Rs. 471 and Rs. 168. Favourite: Myrtlewood. Owners: M/s. S.M.Ruia & Amay S.Ruia. Trainer: P.Shroff.

6. KEJRIWAL TROPHY (1,000m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66: Serenita (Trevor) 1, Abbey (Suraj Narredu) 2, Rock In Rio (Raghuveer) 3 and Jimbo (Joseph) 4. Not run: Minstrel Heights. 1-1/4, Lnk, 3/4. 58.31s. Rs. 17 (w), 13, 15 and 19 (p). SHP: Rs. 37, FP: Rs. 54, Q: Rs. 49, Tanala: Rs. 229 and Rs. 97. Favourite: Serenita. Owners: M/s. Joydeep Datta Gupta, Achuthan Siddharth, Ashwin B.Mehta, Narendra Kumar Ambwani & Shovon Mukherjee. Trainer: S.K.Sunderji.

7. SUSHILKUMAR R RUIA TROPHY DIV.I (1,000m), Maiden, 3-y-o only: Charming (Neeraj) 1, Jolfa (Akshay) 2, Snowy Peaks (Suraj Narredu) 3 and Juliano (S.J.Sunil) 4. 1-1/2, Nk, 1-1/2. 59.45s. Rs. 14 (w), 11, 16 and 10 (p). SHP: Rs. 32, FP: Rs. 34, Q: Rs. 30, Tanala: Rs. 75 and Rs. 28. Favourite: Charming. Owners: Mr. Jaydev M.Mody rep. J.M.Livestock Pvt Ltd. Trainer: Nosher Cama.

8. JANARDHAN TROPHY (1,000m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: Scarlet Of Hope (A.Gaikwad) 1, Spear Of Trium (Zeeshan) 2, Bullion Express (S.J.Sunil) 3 and Wind Craft (Trevor) 4. Lnk, 3/4, 1/2. 59.32s. Rs. 129 (w), 32, 26 and 48 (p).SHP: Rs. 81, FP: Rs. 2,140 and Rs. 675. Favourite: Wind Craft. Owners: Mr. Solomon F.Sopher & Mrs. Mozelle Kelly. Trainer: Altaf Hussain.

9. CIRCLE OF BLISS PLATE (1,600m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: Godsent (Kavraj) 1, Mathaiyus (Parmar) 2, Rapid Girl (S.Amit) 3 and Raees (T.S.Jodha) 4. 1, 2-1/4, 1. 1m 39.86s. Rs. 65 (w), 15, 12 and 42 (p). SHP: Rs. 40, FP: Rs. 230, Q: Rs. 34, Tanala: Rs. 4,022 and Rs. 2,154. Favourite: Mathaiyus. Owners: Mrs. Laxmi P.Lala, Mr. Parbat Lala & Mr. Gautam Lala rep. Gainsville Stud & Agl Farm P.L. Trainer: Adhirajsingh Jodha.

Jackpot: (i) 70 per cent: Rs. 880 (278 tkts), 30 per cent: Rs. 212 (295 tkts). (ii) 70 per cent: Rs. 11, 700 (55 tkts). 30 per cent: Rs. 492 (561 tkts). Treble: (i) Rs. 45 (101 tkts), (ii) Rs. 230 (47 tkts), (iii) Rs. 1,254 (17 tkts). Super Jackpot: 70 per cent: Rs. 7, 345 (9 tkts), 30 per cent: Rs. 691 (41 tkts).