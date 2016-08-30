Namid, War Envoy, Extremelydangerous, Into The Spotlight and Star Formation shone when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Aug. 30).

Outer sand:

600m: Kings Kid (Raja Rao), Look Out (rb) 45.5. They finished level. Golden Nimbus (rb) 44.5. Easy.

1,000m: Reference (Suraj) 1-16, 600/44. Moved well. Perfectebony (rb) 1-13.5, 600/42. Pleased. Amazing Redd (Chetan K) 1-15, 600/41.5. Moved impressively. Yellowzone (Chetan K) 1-14.5, 600/42. Note.

1,200m: Scorching (Rayan) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/45.5. Shaped well. War Envoy (Srinath) 1-25, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. Extremelydangerous (Deepak Singh), Thejaguar (Rayan) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41.5. Former started six lengths behind and finished four lengths ahead. All That’s Nice (Chetan K) 1-31, 1,000/1-14, 600/43. In fine condition. Brave Minstrel (Manjunath) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. Moved freely. Noble Princess (Chetan K) 1-32, 1,000/1-15, 600/44. Worked well.

1,400m: Salazaar (Mrs. Silva), Shivalik Fire (Selvaraj) 1-46, 1,200/1-30.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. They moved on the bit. Namid (Suraj), The Lieutenant (Rajesh Babu) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-39.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/42.5. Former showed out. Star Formation (R. Marshall), Handsome Stash (S.K. Paswan) 1-44, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. Former finished distance ahead. Siobhan (R. Marshall) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/45. Pleased.

1,600m: Into The Spotlight (Indrajeet), Balian (B. Harish) 2-0, 1,400/1-43, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/42. Former started three lengths behind and finished level.

Gate practice – Inner sand:

1,400m: Sidi Bamba (Chetan K), Country’s Image (rb), Bengaluru Princess (Rayan), Resemblance (Jagadeesh) 1-36, (1,400-600) 49. Sidi Bamba impressed. Deepalika (Nazerul) 1-46.5, (1,400-600) 57. Jumped out well. Goat (rb), Diamantissimo (rb) 1-36.5, (1,400-600) 52.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. De Ville Butterfly (S.K. Paswan), Fourth Dimension (rb) 1-36, (1,400-600) 52. They took a level jump. Amaze (Mallikarjun), King Smile (Ramesh K) 1-33, (1,400-600) 49. Latter dropped the rider soon after the jump. Diamond Green (Raja Rao), Thundersquall (A. Imran), High Profile (rb) 1-35.5, (1,400-600) 50. They jumped out smartly. Wonder Woman (Jagadeesh), Winsomeness (Sahanawaz) 1-32.5, (1,400-600) 51. Former finished two lengths ahead. Leon (rb), Starhunt (B. Harish) 1-36, (1,400-600) 50. They took a level jump and finished together. Above And Beyond (Chetan K), Kiraathaka (Ashok Kumar) 1-36, (1,400-600) 49.5. Former finished distance ahead. Diva (rb) 1-39.5, (1,400-600) 53. Jumped out well. Dazzling Bay (Sahanawaz), Silver Chieftan (A. Ramu) 1-33, (1,400-600) 47.5. Former finished distance ahead. Hurrah (rb), Boysterous (S.K. Paswan) 1-32.5, (1,400-600) 50. Former finished a length ahead. Southern Surprise (Manjunath), Empress Of Rome (Jagadeesh) 1-32, (1,400-600) 49. Former finished six lengths ahead. Glittering Affair (rb), Flicka (S. Babu) 1-35.5, (1,400-600) 49. Former finished two lengths ahead.