In view of Bharat Bandh on Friday (September 2), the Stewards of the Mysore Race Club have decided to postpone the races scheduled to be held on Friday (Sept. 2) to Tuesday (Sept. 6).
Updated: August 31, 2016 23:12 IST
Mysore races postponed
