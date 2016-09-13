Pearl Secret and Kingston Town may fight out the finish of the Police Cup (1,400m), the feature event of the races to be held here on Tuesday (Sept. 13). (The meet was postponed from Sept. 9).

False rails (width about 6.5m from 1,600m to the winning post) will be in position.

S.HAJEE MEMORIAL PLATE (Div. II), (1,100m), rated 00 to 25, 2-00 pm: 1. Legal Legacy (5) Ramesh Kumar 61, 2. Goddess Of Love (4) M. Ravi 60.5, 3. Delta Delight (10) S. Waseemuddin 58, 4. Vroom Vroom (3) Santosh Kumar 56, 5. Vito (8) B. Harish 55.5, 6. Atlantic City (2) A. Ramu 55, 7. Interactive (1) Darshan 54, 8. Dontworrymonday (6) Kiran Rai 53.5, 9. Princess Of Glory (7) Jagadeesh 53 and 10. Flying Prince (9) P.P. Dhebe 50.

1. Interactive, 2. Atlantic City, 3. Flying Prince

T.DOUGALL MEMORIAL PLATE (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 3-y-o only, (Terms), 2-30: 1. Glittering Affair (-) (-) 62.5, 2. Perfectebony (5) P.S. Chouhan 59, 3. Industrialist (6) S. John 58, 4. Chrome (1) A. Agarwal 55.5, 5. Happy Dancing (4) Mallikarjun 54, 6. Benedetta (2) Gautam Raj 53.5, 7. High Voltage (7) Adarsh 53, 8. My King (3) Ramesh Kumar 53 and 9. Bold Runner (8) Jagadeesh 51.

1. Perfectebony, 2. Industrialist, 3. My King

S.HAJEE MEMORIAL PLATE (Div. I), (1,100m), rated 00 to 25, 3-00: 1. Scorching (1) Kiran Rai 62.5, 2. La Piperi (2) Sarvan Kumar 62, 3. A Crown (7) Mallikarjun 61.5, 4. Cool Dude (6) Anil Baandal 60, 5. Roaring Thunder (5) P.S. Chouhan 60, 6. Richie Rich (10) P.P. Dhebe 59, 7. Rock N Rolla (9) Raja Rao 58.5, 8. Slightly Blonde (4) Darshan 57, 9. Dazzling Away (8) Madhu Babu 56.5 and 10. Badshah (3) Nitin Singh 54.

1. Roaring Thunder, 2. Scorching, 3. Richie Rich

SIDAPUR PLATE (Div. II), (1,400m), rated 20 to 45, 5-y-o & over, 3-30: 1. Kir Royale (7) Srinath 61, 2. Rustic Sunrise (9) Anil Baandal 58.5, 3. Beauty Is Truth (3) Adarsh 57, 4. First Step (10) P.P. Dhebe 57, 5. Goodwill Warrior (11) Rayan Ahmed 56.5, 6. Sivanta (1) S. Waseemuddin 55, 7. Ice Sprint (-) (-) 54.5, 8. Love Is Life (5) Ashok Kumar 54.5, 9. Goat (8) Irvan Singh 53, 10. Princeazeem (6) T.S. Jodha 53, 11. Red Admiral (2) Kiran Rai 53 and 12. Icepick Willie (4) Jagadeesh 52.5.

1. Goat, 2. Icepick Willie, 3. First Step

B.A.NANAIAH MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 4-00: 1. Brown Beauty (3) S. John 62, 2. Ayra’s Delight (9) R. Marshall 61.5, 3. Ontime (2) Srinath 61.5, 4. Bryant Park (5) Santosh Kumar 60, 5. Dynamic Thea (8) J. Paswan 59, 6. Platinum Pearl (4) Gautam Raj 58, 7. Zoe (1) A. Agarwal 57.5, 8. Green Meadow (7) P.P. Dhebe 55.5, 9. Kallistrate (11) S.G. Prasad 53, 10. Touch Of Romance (6) M.L. Bhosle 52 and 11. Superlite (10) Nitin Singh 51.

1. Ontime, 2. Brown Beauty, 3. Ayra’s Delight

POLICE CUP (1,400m), rated 60 & above, 4-y-o & over, 4-30: 1. Kingston Town (4) S. John 60, 2. Pearl Secret (3) P.S. Chouhan 59, 3. Speed Hawk (8) Rayan Ahmed 57.5, 4. Secret Hunter (6) S. Manohar 56.5, 5. Shivalik Fire (-) (-) 56.5, 6. Hillsboro (2) S. Shareef 56, 7. Storming Home (7) J. Paswan 56, 8. Secret Touch (9) Nitin Singh 55.5, 9. Speartooth (5) Srinath 55.5, 10. Campeon (10) Ajeet Kumar 53 and 11. Super Success (1) P.P. Dhebe 53.

1. Pearl Secret, 2. Kingston Town, 3. Hillsboro

SIDAPUR PLATE (Div. I), (1,400m), rated 20 to 45, 5-y-o & over, 5-00: 1. Amazing Redd (6) P.P. Dhebe 62, 2. Graceland (4) Gautam Raj 62, 3. Chandini (5) Shiva Kumar 61.5, 4. Blue Zone (9) Srinath 61, 5. Archimedes (3) S. Manohar 60, 6. Manta Ray (8) Guruprasad 60, 7. Summer Gold (10) A. Ramu 59, 8. Passing Fulcrum (2) L. Prashant 58.5. 9. Tea Wid Me (11) P.S. Chouhan 58.5, 10. One Of A Kind (1) Rajesh Babu 58, 11. Wild Wild Angels (12) Praveen Shinde 58 and 12. Cool Springs (7) Rajesh Kumar 56.

1. Tea Wid Me, 2. Cool Springs, 3. Amazing Redd

NUGU DAM PLATE (1,400m), rated 40 to 65, 4-y-o & over, 5-30: 1. Demanding Format (6) Ajeet Kumar 61.5, 2. Triumphant (5) S. Mubarak 58, 3. Veni Vidi Vici (8) T.S. Jodha 56.5, 4. Spinning Chakram (4) S.G. Prasad 56, 5. Malkia (3) Rajesh Kumar 55, 6. Society Music (1) A. Ramu 55, 7. Tempest (7) S. Waseemuddin 54, 8. Azure Fire (2) Jagadeesh 53.5 and 9. Counter Point (9) Nitin Singh 52.5.

1. Malkia, 2. Veni Vidi Vici, 3. Society Music

Day’s best: Roaring Thunder

Double: Perfectebony – Pearl Secret

Jkt: 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8; Tr (i): 1, 2 and 3; (ii): 3, 4 and 5; (iii): 6, 7 and 8.