Serjeant At Arms (A. Sandesh up) won the Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Golf Club Mysore 2000 Guineas, the main event of the races here on Friday (Sept. 30). The winner is owned by M/s. K.N. Dhunjibhoy and Vispi Patel and trained by S. Attaollahi.

The results:

1. LOKAPAVANI PLATE (1200m), rated 00 to 25: Napolean Dynamite (Nitin Singh) 1, Coffee Time (Arshad Alam) 2, Time To Time (Prabhakaran) 3, Green Emerald (Mallikarjun) 4. Not run: Swiss Lady. 2, 3-1/2, SHd. 1m 13.43s. Rs. 39 (w), 17, 18 and 25 (p), FP: Rs. 241, Q: Rs. 125, SHP: Rs. 54, Trinalla: Rs. 973 and Rs. 408. Favourite: Napolean Dynamite. Owner: Mr. B.P. Devaraja. Trainer: Tejaswi.

2. TRIVENI PLATE (Div. II) (1400m), rated 20 to 45, 5-y-o & over: Indian Legend (Arshad Alam) 1, Kir Royale (Srinath) 2, Samay Balwan (Prashant) 3, Masteroftherolls (Bhosle) 4. All ran. 4, Hd, 1/2. 1m 24.67s. Rs. 45 (w), 19, 26 and 35 (p), FP: Rs. 167, Q: Rs. 64, SHP: Rs. 73, Trinalla: Rs. 4,314 and Rs. 2,927. Favourite: Goodwill Warrior. Owner: Mr. S. Vishwanatha Reddy. Traine: Prithviraj.

3. MARGROVE ESTATE TROPHY (Div. II) (1400m), rated 40 to 65, 4-y-o & over: El Finix (Jagadeesh) 1, Majestic Style (Sahanawaz) 2, Cherie Amour (Arshad Alam) 3, Afore (Janardhan) 4. All ran. 1/2, 1-3/4, 3/4. 1m 24.43s. Rs. 36 (w), 16, 22 and 16 (p), FP: Rs. 162, Q: Rs. 135, SHP: Rs. 63, Trinalla: Rs. 882 and Rs. 247. Favourite: El Finix. Owner: M/s. Rajan Agarwal and Gautam Agarwal. Trainer: D. Byramji.

4. JUSTICE P. MEDAPA MEMORIAL TROPHY (2000m), rated 40 to 65: Festive Cheer (John) 1, Pikachu (Nitin Singh) 2, Momotaro (A. Imran Khan) 3, Into The Spotlight (A. Sandesh) 4. All ran. 2, 2-3/4, 7. 2m 06.74s. Rs. 22 (w), 13 and 51 (p), FP: Rs. 128, Q: Rs. 128, SHP: Rs. 70, Trinalla: Rs. 437 and Rs. 164. Favourite: Into The Spotlight. Owner: Mr. Keris H. Vachha. Trainer: A. Mangalorkar.

5. MARGROVE ESTATE TROPHY (Div. I) (1400m), rated 40 to 65, 4-y-o & over: Areca Wonder (John) 1, Kazuri (Kiran Rai) 2, Don’t Trust Anyone (Arshad Alam) 3, Tronada (R. Marshall) 4. All ran. 4-1/2, 1-3/4, 1. 1m 23.58s. Rs. 28 (w), 14, 30 and 19 (p), FP: Rs. 377, Q: Rs. 313, SHP: Rs. 124, Trinalla: Rs. 1,018 and Rs. 383. Favourite: Areca Wonder. Owners: M/s. Jairam Kimmane and Anath Iyengar. Trainer: Prasanna Kumar.

6. DR. M.A.M. RAMASWAMY MEMORIAL TROPHY (1400m), rated 60 & above, 4-y-o & over: Sea Lagoon (John) 1, Wind Wonder (Suraj) 2, Kingston Town (P. Dhebe) 3, Secret Dimension (Rajesh Kumar) 4. All ran. 1, Shd, 2. 1m 22.90s. Rs. 73 (w), 23, 27 and Rs. 23 (p), FP: Rs. 338, Q: Rs. 200, SHP: Rs. 66, Trinalla: Rs. 1,324 and Rs. 532. Favourite: Silver Chieftain. Owner: Mrs. Namratha Rakesh. Trainer: Rakesh.

7. JAYACHAMARAJA WADIYAR GOLF CLUB MYSORE 2000 GUINEAS (1600m), 3-y-o (Terms): Serjeant At Arms (A. Sandesh) 1, Bold March (Chouhan) 2, Namid (Suraj) 3, Attorney General (A. Imran Khan) 4. All ran. 6-1/4, 1-3/4, 1. 1m 35.75s. Rs. 12 (w), 11 and 40 (p), FP: Rs. 67, Q: Rs. 38, SHP: Rs. 50, Trinalla: Rs. 106 and Rs. 51. Favourite: Serjeant At Arms. Owners: M/s. K.N. Dhunjibhoy and Vispi Patel. Trainer: S. Attaollahi.

8. TRIVENI PLATE (Div. I) (1400m), rated 20 to 45, 5-y-o & over: Amazing Redd (P. Dhebe) 1, Trust Me Boy (Shobhan Babu) 2, Croziet (John) 3, Stellar Ambition (R. Ahmed) 4. All ran. Nk, 1/2, 3-1/4. 1m 24.28s. Rs. 35 (w), 15, 21 and 19 (p), FP: Rs. 130, Q: Rs. 141, SHP: Rs. 59, Trinalla: Rs. 690 and Rs. 244. Favourite: Amazing Redd. Owner: Mr. N. Lokesh. Trainer: K. Thomas.

9. HOGENAKAL PLATE (1100m), rated 20 to 45: Castlebar (Arshad Alam) 1, Happy Victory (Rajesh Kumar) 2, Speed Queen (John) 3, Ice Splendour (Darshan) 4. All ran. 1-1/4, 3-1/2, 4-3/4. 1m 04.66s. Rs. 47 (w), 19, 20 and 20 (p), FP: Rs. 280, Q: Rs. 398, SHP: Rs. 63, Trinalla: Rs. 1,166 and Rs. 596. Favourite: Speed Queen. Owner: Mr. Marthand Singh Mahindra. Trainer: Bipin Salvi.

Jackpot: Rs. 4,108, Runner-up: Rs. 352, Treble (i): Rs. 818; (ii): Rs. 713; (iii): Rs. 213.