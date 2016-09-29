Serjeant At Arms, who is in pink of condition, as evidenced by his track movements, may score an encore in the Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Golf Club Mysore 2000 Guineas (1,600m), the chief event of the races to be held here on Friday (Sept. 30).

There will be no false rails.

LOKAPAVANI PLATE (1,200m), rated 00 to 25, 1-30 pm: 1. Order Order (4) Santosh Kumar 62.5, 2. Camaraderie (12) Ajay Kumar 62, 3. Kallistrate (6) S.G. Prasad 62, 4. Lovely Micmel (8) Gautam Raj 61, 5. Cool Dude (5) R. Marshall 60, 6. Delilah (11) Shobhan 60, 7. Swiss Lady (10) Ramesh Kumar 59, 8. Dazzle Away (3) Madhu Babu 56.5, 9. Time To Time (2) M. Prabhakaran 54, 10. Green Emerald (9) Mallikarjun 52.5, 11. Napolean Dynamite (7) Nitin Singh 52 and 12. Coffee Time (1) Arshad Alam 51.

1. Cool Dude, 2. Coffee Time, 3. Time To Time

TRIVENI PLATE (Div. II), (1,400m), rated 20 to 45, 5-y-o & over, 2-00: 1. Kir Royale (6) Srinath 61, 2. Fruit Prince (2) Praveen Shinde 57, 3. Masteroftherolls (11) M.L. Bhosle 57, 4. Goodwill Warrior (1) Syed Imran 56.5, 5. Little Brown Jug (4) Ajeet Kumar 56, 6. As Good As It Gets (10) A. Ramu 55, 7. Go Green (8) Janardhan P 55, 8. Scorching (5) Rajesh Kumar 55, 9. Sivanta (-) (-) 55, 10. Indian Legend (9) Arshad Alam 53, 11. Icepick Willie (3) Kiran Naidu 52.5 and 12. Samay Balwan (7) L. Prashant 52.5.

1. Go Green, 2. Scorching, 3. Goodwill Warrior

MARGROVE ESTATE TROPHY (Div. II), (1,400m), rated 40 to 65, 4-y-o & over, 2-30: 1. Gran Turismo (3) Kiran Rai 60, 2. Excelonce (10) M. Bhaskar 59.5, 3. Afore (12) Janardhan P 59, 4. El Fenix (7) Jagadeesh 59, 5. Azure Fire (2) Sarvan Kumar 58.5, 6. Crown Emperor (6) S. Waseemuddin 58.5, 7. Silsila (1) L. Prashant 58, 8. Strengthandwonder (5) Kiran Naidu 58, 9. As Good As Gold (11) L. Paswan 57, 10. All Thats Nice (8) S. John 56, 11. Cherie Amour (4) Arshad Alam 56 and 12. Majestic Style (9) Sahanawaz 55.

1. El Fenix, 2. Cherie Amour, 3. All Thats Nice

JUSTICE P.MEDAPA MEMORIAL TROPHY (2,000m), rated 40 to 65, 3-00: 1. Momotaro (4) A. Imran Khan 60, 2. Festive Cheer (1) S. John 57, 3. Into The Spotlight (5) A. Sandesh 55, 4. Chandini (2) Shiva Kumar 52.5 and 5. Pikachu (3) Nitin Singh 51.5.

1. Into The Spotlight, 2. Festive Cheer

MARGROVE ESTATE TROPHY (Div. I), (1,400m), rated 40 to 65, 4-y-o & over, 3-30: 1. Tronada (7) R. Marshall 61.5, 2. Areca Wonder (6) S. John 60, 3. Wise Guy (4) P.P. Dhebe 59, 4. Carisa (1) Shivanath Paswan 58.5, 5. All In (8) Darshan 58, 6. Kazuri (12) Kiran Rai 58, 7. One Big Gang (2) Praveen Shinde 57, 8. Rakshitha (9) Mallikarjun 56, 9. Spinning Chakram (5) S.G. Prasad 56, 10. Ruthba (3) Santosh Kumar 55.5, 11. Dont Trust Anyone (10) Arshad Alam 51.5 and 12. Attractive Bay (11) Rajesh Kumar 50.5.

1. Areca Wonder, 2. Tronada, 3. Dont Trust Anyone

DR.M.A.M.RAMASWAMY MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,400m), rated 60 & above, 4-y-o & over, 4-00: 1. Kington Town (12) P.P. Dhebe 60, 2. Force Ensign (9) A. Imran Khan 59, 3. Silver Chieftain (3) P.S. Chouhan 58, 4. Absolute Brave (6) Jagadeesh 57.5, 5. Wind Wonder (7) Suraj Narredu 56.5, 6. Hillsboro (2) S. Shareef 56, 7. Sea Lagoon (8) S. John 55.5, 8. Secret Hunter (11) Imran Ashraf 55.5, 9. Secret Dimension (4) Rajesh Kumar 54.5, 10. Zidaan (1) Gautam Raj 54.5, 11. Campeon (10) Ajeet Kumar 53 and 12. Galaxy Queen (5) M. Abhilash 53.

1. Silver Chieftain, 2. Kingston Town, 3. Wind Wonder

JAYACHAMARAJA WADIYAR GOLF CLUB MYSORE 2000 GUINEAS (1,600m), 3-y-o, (Terms), 4-30: 1. Arvak (2) Srinath 56, 2. Attorney General (4) A. Imran Khan 56, 3. Bold March (3) P.S. Chouhan 56, 4. Lorenzo (5) L. Prashant 56, 5. Namid (6) Suraj Narredu 56, 6. Serjeant At Arms (7) A. Sandesh 56 and 7. Sporting Pleasure (1) S. John 56.

1. Serjeant At Arms, 2. Arvak, 3. Attorney General

TRIVENI PLATE (Div. I), (1,400m), rated 20 to 45, 5-y-o & over, 5-00: 1. Amazing Redd (1) P.P. Dhebe 62, 2. Game Guy (6) Nazerul Alam 62, 3. Blue Zone (2) Srinath 61, 4. Lovely Dancer (12) Janardhan P 59, 5. Stellar Ambition (4) Rayan Ahmed 59, 6. Passing Fulcrum (8) L. Prashant 58.5, 7. Tea Wid Me (10) A. Imran Khan 58.5, 8. Trust Me Boy (5) Shobhan 58.5, 9. Deltin (11) Imran Ashraf 58, 10. Beauty Is Truth (9) Arshad Alam 57, 11. Croziet (7) S. John 57 and 12. Candice (3) Kiran Rai 56.

1. Croziet, 2. Amazing Redd, 3. Tea Wid Me

HOGENAKAL PLATE (1,100m), rated 20 to 45, 5-30: 1. Ice Splendour (5) Darshan 62, 2. Bryant Park (7) Santosh Kumar 60, 3. Happy Victory (2) Rajesh Kumar 59, 4. Speed Queen (6) S. John 59, 5. Ayahuasca (1) S.G. Prasad 58.5, 6. Al Dahma (10) Madhu Babu 55, 7. Country’s Angel (3) P.P. Dhebe 55, 8. Jamais Vu (8) Jagadeesh 55, 9. Castlebar (9) Arsahd Alam 54 and 10. Country’s Courage (4) Nitin Singh 54.

1. Country’s Courage, 2. Castlebar, 3. Country’s Angel

Day’s best: Serjeant At Arms

Double: El Fenix – Into The Spotlight

Jkt: 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9; Tr (i): 1, 2 and 3; (ii): 4, 5 and 6; (iii): 7, 8 and 9.