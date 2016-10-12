Madame Bovary, who has been well tuned, is expected to score in the Alekona Trophy (Div. I), (1,400m), the main event of the races to be held here on Thursday (Oct 13).

False rails (width about 7m from 1,600m to the winning post) will be in position.

Jockey for Stella Mari (sixth race) will be declared later.

1. VALAROSO PLATE (1,600m), rated 00 to 25, 1-30 pm: 1. Saffron Intense (3) Kiran Rai 62.5, 2. Vasuki (9) Irvan Singh 62.5, 3. Princeazeem (10) Shobhan 62, 4. Erebus (11) P.P. Dhebe 61, 5. Spectre (5) Adarsh 60.5, 6. Summer Star (4) A. Ramu 60, 7. Mountain Glory (2) S. Waseemuddin 59, 8. Pure Esteem (6) Kiran Naidu 58, 9. Emancipation (7) S. John 57.5, 10. Extremelydangerous (1) Rayan Ahmed 57.5, 11. Strive And Serve (12) Arshad Alam 55.5 and 12. Subhagya (8) Nitin Singh 53.5.

1. Saffron Intense, 2. Vasuki, 2. Summer Star

2. KURUKSHETHRA PLATE (1,400m), rated 20 to 45, 2-00: 1. Diamond Attraction (12) Shivnath Paswan 61.5, 2. As Good As Gold (4) J. Paswan 61, 3. Drops Of Jupiter (3) P.P. Dhebe 60.5, 4. Celestar (8) A. Bandaal 56.5, 5. Mother Ewa (1) Vijay Kumar 55. 6. Wolf Rock (11) Ajeet Kumar 55, 7. Benedetta (10) Gautam Raj 53.5, 8. Italian Stallion (6) L. Prashant 53.5, 9. Pepper King (9) S.G. Prasad 53, 10. Nenitara (7) Kiran Rai 52, 11. Iroko (5) Nitin Singh 51.5 and 12. Always Resolute (2) Shiva Kumar 50.5.

1. Drops Of Jupiter, 2. Benedetta, 3. Pepper King

3. RANGANATHITTU PLATE (1,600m), rated 20 to 45, 5-y-o & over, 2-30: 1. Counter Point (2) Shobhan 61.5, 2. Lovely Dancer (6) Selvaraj 59, 3. First Step (4) P.P. Dhebe 57, 4. Secret Prayer (3) Kiran Rai 56.5, 5. Beauty Is Truth (7) S. John 56, 6. Love Is Life (1) Arshad Alam 55, 7. As Good As It Gets (5) A. Ramu 54, 8. Red Admiral (8) K. Raghu 53 and 9. Kings Kid (9) Jagadeesh 51.

1. Love Is Life, 2. Secret Prayer, 3. First Step

4. PAPANASHINI PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 3-00: 1. Catharsis (6) Noorulla 60, 2. Catchy Charger (4) Sarvan Kumar 59, 3. Masteroftherolls (9) Srinath 58, 4. Ireland (3) Kiran Rai 57.5, 5. Golden Cruise (7) Md. Sameer 57, 6. Al Dahma (12) J. Paswan 55, 7. Azarael (11) Gautam Raj 54.5, 8. Catwalk Queen (2) Imran Ashraf 54.5, 9. I Do It For U (8) Shiva Kumar 54.5, 10. Ole (5) L. Prashant 54.5, 11. Deliberation (10) Nitin Singh 52 and 12. Friends Forever (1) Ajeet Kumar 51.5.

1. Catharsis, 2. Masteroftherolls, 3. Friends Forever

5. ALEKONA TROPHY (Div. I), (1,400m), rated 40 to 65, 5-y-o & over, 3-30: 1. Real Steel (5) Suraj Narredu 61.5, 2. Royal Defence (10) A. Imran Khan 61, 3. Lucky Pineapple (6) Shivnath Paswan 60, 4. Madame Bovary (8) Srinath 59.5, 5. Frenemee (4) Kiran Rai 58.5, 6. Moroccan (3) Md. Mushraf 58, 7. Cool Baby (9) P.P. Dhebe 57.5, 8. Noble Reward (2) S. John 56.5, 9. Soviet Union (1) Tauseef 56 and 10. Clouds Of Glory (7) S. Waseemuddin 52.5.

1. Madame Bovary, 2. Real Steel, 3. Cool Baby

6. SARDAR K.B. RAMACHANDRARAJ URS MEMORIAL CUP (1,100m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms), 4-00: 1. Country’s Image (11) Indrajeet Singh 56, 2. Likeaknife (2) Tauseef 56, 3. My King (12) Ramesh Kumar 56, 4. Red Galileo (1) A. Imran Khan 56, 5. Arizona (6) Irvan Singh 54.5, 6. Cashmere (4) Rayan Ahmed 54.5, 7. Early Bird (8) Arshad Alam 54.5, 8. Filmscript (5) S. John 54.5, 9. One Step Ahead (10) Nitin Singh 54.5, 10. Romantic Helen (3) Jagadeesh 54.5, 11. Scorpene (7) A. Ramu 54.5 and 12. Stella Mari (9) (—) 54.5.

1. Filmscript, 2. Red Galileo, 3. Romantic Helen

7. ALEKONA TROPHY (Div. II), (1,400m), rated 40 to 65, 5-y-o & over, 4-30: 1. Rakshitha (2) Mallikarjun 60, 2. I Smile (7) M. Naveen 59.5, 3. Capitalize (6) Darshan 59, 4. Wings Of Fortune (5) K. Raghu 58.5, 5. Zagato (3) R. Ravi 58.5, 6. Golden Diamond (1) Arshad Alam 57.5, 7. Color Me (10) Shivnath Paswan 56.5, 8. Czar Rule (4) P.P. Dhebe 56.5, 9. Gran Turismo (9) Kiran Rai 56 and 10. Crown Emperor (8) S. Waseemuddin 55.5.

1. Czar Rule, 2. Golden Diamond, 3. I Smile

8. PAPANASHINI PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 5-00: 1. Markus Sittikus (5) Kiran Rai 62, 2. Aliboxer (9) Shivnath Paswan 61, 3. Passing Fancy (2) Md. Mushraf 60, 4. Castlebar (10) Arshad Alam 59.5, 5. Chase The Ace (11) S. John 59.5, 6. Pretty Hot (—) (—) 59.5, 7. Go Man Go (4) K. Raghu 59, 8. Joey (7) Srinath 59, 9. Ayahuasca (1) S.G. Prasad 58.5, 10. Deltin (6) M. Bhaskar 58, 11. Green Meadow (3) P.P. Dhebe 54.5 and 12. Country’s Fortune (8) Nitin Singh 54.

1. Castlebar, 2. Chase The Ace, 3. Joey

Day’s best: Madame Bovary

Double: Filmscript — Czar Rule

Jkt: 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8; Tr (i): 1, 2 and 3; (ii): 3, 4 and 5; (iii): 6, 7 and 8.