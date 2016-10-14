Madame Bovary (Srinath up) won the Alekona Trophy (Div. 1), the main event of the races here on ThuRs.day (Oct. 13). The winner is owned by Mr. T.C. Ravindran and trained by Imtiaz Khan.

The results:

1. VALAROSA PLATE (1600m), rated 00 to 25: Emancipation (S. John) 1, Summer Star (Ramu) 2, Strive And Serve (Arshad Alam) 3, Extremely Dangerous (R. Ahmed) 4. All ran. 3-1/2, 3/4 and 1-1/4. 1m 40.88s. Rs. 25 (w), 14, 15 and 44 (p), FP: Rs. 100, Q: Rs. 42, SHP: Rs. 40, Trinalla: Rs. 558 and Rs. 416. Favourite: Emancipation. Owners: M/s. R.N. Vijay Kumar and Sharat Kumar. Trainer: Sharat Kumar.

2. KURUKSHETRA PLATE (1400m), rated 20 to 45: Drops Of Jupiter (P. Dhebe) 1, Italian Stallion (Prashant) 2, Mother Ewa (Vijay Kumar) 3, Nenitara (Kiran Rai) 4. Not run: Benedetta. Nk, 3 and 2-1/4. 1m 26.85s. Rs. 15 (w), 10, 18 and 47 (p), FP: Rs. 72, Q: Rs. 55, SHP: Rs. 56, Trinalla: Rs. 1,154 and Rs. 432. Favourite: Drops Of Jupiter. Owner: Mr. Gautam Kotwal. Trainer: Z. Darashah.

3. RANGANATHITTU PLATE (1600m), rated 20 to 45, 5-y-o & over: First Step (P. Dhebe) 1, Love Is Life (Arshad Alam) 2, Red Admiral (Raghu) 3, Beauty Is Truth (S. John) 4. All ran. 1-1/4, 1/2 and 1/2. 1m 41.10s. Rs. 41 (w), 16, 14 and Rs. 114 (p), FP: Rs. 70, Q: Rs. 30, SHP: Rs. 36, Trinalla: Rs. 1,276 and Rs. 1,509. Favourite: Love Is Life. Owner: Mr. Shiju Joseph. Trainer: Prithviraj.

4. PAPANASHINI PLATE (Div. II) (1200m), rated 20 to 45: Masteroftherolls (Srinath) 1, Catharsis (Noorulla) 2, Deliberation (Nitin Singh) 3, Ireland (Kiran Rai) 4. All ran. 3-1/4, 2-3/4 and 1-1/2. 1m 12.83s. Rs. 20 (w), 13, 20 and 20 (p), FP: Rs. 102, Q: Rs. 73, SHP: Rs. 57, Trinalla: Rs. 318 and Rs. 226. Favourite: Masteroftherolls. Owner: Mrs. Namratha B. Salvi. Trainer: Bipin Salvi.

5. ALEKONA TROPHY (Div. I) (1400m), rated 40 to 65, 5-y-o & over: Madame Bovary (Srinath) 1, Royal Defence (A. Imran Khan) 2, Real Steel (Suraj) 3, Cool Baby (P. Dhebe) 4. All ran. 1/2, Lnk and 2. 1m 24.82s. Rs. 35 (w), 14, 18 and 17 (p), FP: Rs. 187, Q: Rs. 83, SHP: Rs. 54, Trinalla: Rs. 360 and Rs. 131. Favourite: Madame Bovary. Owner: Mr. T.C. Ravindran. Trainer: Imtiaz Khan.

6. SARDAR K.B. RAMACHANDRARAJ URS MEMORIAL CUP (1100m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms): Arizona (Irvan Singh) 1, Film Script (S. John) 2, One Step Ahead (Nitin Singh) 3, Cashmere (R. Ahmed) 4. Not run: Red Galileo and Romantic Helen. 2-1/4, Shd and 8-1/4. 1m 06.47s. Rs. 74 (w), 19, 12 and 12 (p), FP: Rs. 139, Q: Rs. 47, SHP: Rs. 30, Trinalla: Rs. 246 and Rs. 123. Favourite: Filmscript. Owner: Mr. Anthony Pradeep. Trainer: D. Byramji.

7. ALEKONA TROPHY (Div. II) (1400m), rated 40 to 65, 5-y-o & over: Czar Rule (P. Dhebe) 1, Golden Diamond (Arshad Alam) 2, Wings Of Fortune (Raghu) 3, I Smile (Naveen) 4. All ran. 1-3/4, 1/2 and Lnk. 1m 24.78s. Rs. 34 (w), 12, 11 and 49 (p), FP: Rs. 39, Q: Rs. 15, SHP: Rs. 40, Trinalla: Rs. 431 and Rs. 389. Favourite: Golden Diamond. Owner: Mr. Soumitra Banerji. Trainer: Rajesh Narredu.

8. PAPANASHINI PLATE (Div. I) (1200m), rated 20 to 45: Castlebar (Arshad Alam) 1, Aliboxer (S. Paswan) 2, Chase The Ace (S. John) 3, Green Meadow (P. Dhebe) 4. All ran. 7-1/2, 3/4 and 3/4. 1m 11.98s. Rs. 37 (w), 15, 98 and 14 (p), FP: Rs. 711, Q: Rs. 626, SHP: Rs. 390, Trinalla: Rs. 1,395 and Rs. 287. Favourite: Chase The Ace. Owner: Mr. Marthand Singh Mahindra. Trainer: Bipin Salvi.

Jackpot: Rs. 16,551, Runner-up: Rs. 1,804, Treble (i): Rs. 79; (ii): Rs. 237; (iii): Rs. 1,484.