Booker Jones and Auriga may fight out the finish of the Governor’s Cup (2,000m), the chief event of the races to be held here on Friday (Oct. 14).

False rails (width about 7m from 1,600m to the winning post) will be in position.

SHANTHINIKETHAN PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 00 to 25, 1-30 pm: 1. Khaleesi (3) Darshan 60, 2. Thejaguar (5) P. Trevor 58, 3. Splendid Brave (8) P.P. Dhebe 57.5, 4. Roland (1) Tauseef 57, 5. Amaze (2) S. John 56.5, 6. Delta Delight (10) Shivnath Paswan 56.5, 7. Belle Etoile (6) Mallikarjun 55.5, 8. Lovely Princess (9) M. Ravi 55.5, 9. Precious Script (7) J. Paswan 54.5 and 10. Neron (4) Kiran Rai 54.

1. Amaze, 2. Thejaguar, 3. Khaleesi

SHANTINIKETHAN PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 00 to 25, 2-00: 1. Hurrah (4) Srinath 61, 2. Arabian Promise (5) Arshad Alam 60.5, 3. Simple Sum (7) Darshan 60.5, 4. Safe Bet (2) R. Ravi 59.5, 5. Sea Of Stars (1) M. Naveen 59.5, 6. Everlasting Memory (3) R. Marshall 59, 7. White Snowdrops (8) Raja Rao 58.5, 8. Aretes (9) J. Paswan 58 and 9. For Your Eyes Only (6) Kiran Rai 57.5.

1. Hurrah, 2. Arabian Promise, 3. White Snowdrops

DELHI PLATE (1,400m), rated 20 to 45, 4-y-o & over, 2-30: 1. Azure Fire (5) M. Abhilash 62.5, 2. Reach The Stars (7) Uday Kiran 61.5, 3. Happy Victory (12) Kiran Rai 61, 4. Skyfullofstars (10) Md. Sameer 61, 5. Blue Zone (9) P.P. Dhebe 60, 6. Al Dorado (2) A. Qureshi 59, 7. Winning Storm (4) Ajeet Kumar 58.5, 8. One Of A Kind (3) Arshad Alam 58, 9. Cato’s Call (1) Srinath 57.5, 10. Ice Brown (11) R. Marshall 56, 11. Oriental Masti (8) J. Paswan 56 and 12. Here’s Abbey (6) Jagadeesh 50.

1. Cato’s Call, 2. Happy Victory, 3. Here’s Abbey

TURUVEKERE PLATE (Div. II), (1,400m), rated 20 to 45, 3-00: 1. Perfectebony (9) B. Harish 60, 2. Ephialties (5) R. Ravi 57.5, 3. Able Master (2) S. John 57, 4. Mystical Shadow (1) Kiran Rai 55, 5. Perfect Horizon (8) Mallikarjun 54.5, 6. Young Gallant (3) S. Waseemuddin 54, 7. Aqua Blessing (6) Tauseef 53.5, 8. Fire Rainbow (4) Arshad Alam 53 and 9. Perfect Queen (7) N. Ganesh 51.5.

1. Fire Rainbow, 2. Able Master, 2. Perfectebony

SMT.MALINIRAJE PRASAD MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,200m), rated 60 & above, 4-y-o & over, 3-30: 1. Pentagram (3) P. Trevor 62, 2. Speartooth (8) Srinath 59.5, 3. Extra Spark (11) M. Prabhakaran 58, 4. Taqdeer Ka Badshah (7) Arshad Alam 56.5, 5. Wind Wonder (4) Suraj Narredu 56, 6. Shivalik Story (2) P.P. Dhebe 55.5, 7. Inquisition (5) Irvan Singh 55, 8. Hillsboro (6) Rayan Ahmed 54.5, 9. Secret Touch (9) Nitin Singh 53, 10. Virat (10) Kiran Rai 53 and 11. Flying Show (1) Imran Ashraf 51.5.

1. Pentagram, 2. Taqdeer Ka Badshah, 3. Wind Wonder

GOVERNOR’S CUP (2,000m), 4-y-o & over, (Terms), 4-00: 1. Auriga (4) Srinath 60, 2. Arrogant Approach (5) S. John 58.5, 3. Ace Bucephalus (9) A. Qureshi 58, 4. Storming Home (6) J. Paswan 58, 5. Toroloco (11) Irvan Singh 58, 6. Airco (8) Suraj Narredu 57, 7. Blazing Touch (3) T.S. Jodha 57, 8. Booker Jones (10) P. Trevor 57, 9. Momotaro (2) R. Marshall 57, 10. New World (1) Arshad Alam 57 and 11. Star Formation (7) Jagadeesh 55.5.

1. Booker Jones, 2. Auriga, 3. Ace Bucephalus

ORIGNAL VEL B.ASHOK KUMAR MEMORIAL CUP (1,200m), rated 40 to 65, 4-30: 1. Kazuri (6) Kiran Rai 60, 2. Skyjet (3) Shivnath Paswan 60, 3. Abderus (11) S. John 59.5, 4. Dare The Don (8) Ajeet Kumar 58, 5. Dhanyavaad (10) K. Raghu 57, 6. Aspasia (5) Nitin Singh 56.5, 7. Veni Vidi Vici (2) T.S. Jodha 56, 8. Saigar (12) P.P. Dhebe 55, 9. Triple Crown (4) Arshad Alam 54.5, 10. Excelonce (1) R. Marshall 54, 11. Gusty Wind (7) M. Abhilash 53.5 and 12. Ice Splendour (9) Jagadeesh 51.5.

1. Triple Crown, 2. Kazuri, 3. Saigar

TURUVEKERE PLATE (Div. I), (1,400m), rated 20 to 45, 5-00: 1. Youre Ashwashakthi (4) R. Ravi 62.5, 2. Only Princess (10) P.P. Dhebe 61.5, 3. Ravelnation (3) Srinath 59.5, 4. Bazinga (1) Kiran Rai 59, 5. Strong Conviction (2) Kiran Naidu 58.5, 6. Industrialist (6) S. John 58, 7. Above The Rest (7) Adarsh 57, 8. Helios (5) K. Raghu 57, 9. Irish Prince (9) Ramesh Kumar 55 and 10. Greyconnection (8) Tauseef 54.

1. Ravelnation, 2. Strong Conviction, 3. Only Princess

Day’s best: Amaze

Double: Fire Rainbow – Ravelnation

Jkt: 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8; Tr (i); 1, 2 and 3; (ii); 3, 4 and 5; (iii): 6, 7 and 8.