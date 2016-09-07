Flamboyance, who has been well prepared, is expected to score in the M.W.Chinnappa Memorial Trophy (1,400m), the main event of the races to be held here on Thursday (Sept 8).

False rails (width about 6.5m from 1,600m to the winning post) will be in position.

PANCHGANI PLATE (1,400m), rated 00 to 25, 2-30 pm: 1. Kohinoor Blitz (8) Ajay Kumar 62.5, 2. Erebus (10) Srinath 62, 3. Country’s Warrior (6) Gautam Raj 59.5, 4. Micron Yaacow (1) Mallikarjun 59, 5. Pepper King (9) S.G. Prasad 59, 6. As Always (3) L. Prashant 58.5, 7. Aretes (12) Madhu Babu 58, 8. Strive And Serve (5) S. Manohar 57.5, 9. Jump In The Red (4) S. Waseemuddin 56, 10. New Sunrise (7) Akash Agarwal 55.5, 11. Vrajanandan (11) Kiran Rai 54 and 12. Infinithoughts (2) Ajeet Kumar 51.5.

1. Aretes, 2. Erebus, 3. Pepper King

ECLIPSE PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 4-y-o & over, 3-00: 1. Sancy (10) Rajesh Babu 60.5, 2. Kazuri (1) Kiran Rai 60, 3. Catharsis (12) Akash Agarwal 58, 4. Golden Cruise (5) Arshad Alam 58, 5. Nuala (3) Ajay Kumar 58, 6. Oriental Masti (7) J. Paswan 58, 7. Alps (8) K.G. Steyn 57, 8. Jamais Vu (4) Noorulla 57, 9. Masteroftherolls (2) M.L. Bhosle 57, 10. Al Dahma (11) Md. Mushraf 56, 11. Defining Moment (6) Gautam Raj 56 and 12. Mountain Glory (9) Shiva Kumar 51.

1. Alps, 2. Kazuri, 3. Golden Cruise

H.H.SRI CHAMARAJA WADIYAR MEMORIAL CUP (1,400m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms), 3-30: 1. Brave Minstrel (1) Jagadeesh 56, 2. Lightning Attack (-) (-) 56, 3. Shared Belief (7) Santosh Kumar 56, 4. Star Binder (2) L. Prashant 56, 5. Tax Free (11) Selvaraj 56, 6. Towering Heights (10) S. John 56, 7. War Envoy (3) Srinath 56, 8. Classic Jewel (4) Gautam Raj 54.5, 9. De Ville Butterfly (9) Anil Baandal 54.5, 10. Harley Quinn (6) Rajesh Kumar 54.5, 11. Pikachu (8) T.S. Jodha 54.5 and 12. Serena Ballerina (5) P.P. Dhebe 54.5.

1. War Envoy, 2. Towering Heights, 3. Serena Ballerina

J.H.FOLEY MEMORIAL TROPHY (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 40 to 65, 5-y-o & over, 4-00: 1. Treasure Mountain (7) S. John 62.5, 2. Ravello (10) Sahanawaz 62, 3. Skyjet (9) S. Waseemuddin 61.5, 4. Inquisition (1) Irvan Singh 61, 5. Dark William (2) Srinath 60, 6. Moroccan (4) Arshad Alam 59.5, 7. Smithsonite (6) Shamaz Shareef 59.5, 8. Sun Glow (8) Manesh K 59, 9. Dhanyavaad (5) Rajesh Kumar 58.5, 10. Rich Revival (3) Syed Imran 58 and 11. Fair Game (11) P.P. Dhebe 54.

1. Fair Game, 2. Treasure Mountain, 3. Moroccan

N.W.CHINNAPPA MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,400m), rated 60 & above, 4-30: 1. Castle King (9) Arshad Alam 61, 2. Dazzling Bay (1) P.S. Chouhan 59, 3. Flamboyance (8) Srinath 58.5, 4. Absolute Brave (5) T.S. Jodha 57, 5. Bonfire (7) Jagadeesh 56.5, 6. Class Above (6) Ajay Kumar 55.5, 7. Summer Dawn (10) S. John 55, 8. Zidaan (3) Gautam Raj 55, 9. Siddhani (2) M. Bhaskar 53.5 and 10. Dyna (4) Ajeet Kumar 53.

1. Flamboyance, 2. Summer Dawn, 3. Dazzling Bay

J.H.FOLEY MEMORIAL TROPHY (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 40 to 65, 5-y-o & over, 5-00: 1. See The Storm (8) Imran Ashraf 60, 2. Miyarsprincess (7) S.G. Prasad 58, 3. Protector Of Paris (11) Madhu Babu 58, 4. As Good As Gold (3) J. Paswan 57.5, 5. Sans Frontieres (9) M. Abhilash 57, 6. Colour Of Gold (5) A. Ramu 55.5, 7. Ice Splendour (1) M. Prabhakaran 55.5, 8. Blues Legend (2) Arshad Alam 54, 9. Amazing Desire (4) Adarsh 53, 10. Attractive Bay (10) Rajesh Kumar 52.5 and 11. Fourth Dimension (6) Jagadeesh 52.5.

1. Colour Of Gold, 2. Blues Legend, 3. Attractive Bay

THE ECLIPSE PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 4-y-o & over, 5-30: 1. Scaramouche (9) S. John 62.5, 2. Amazing Connection (4) Kiran Rai 62, 3. Diamond Attraction (8) S. Waseemuddin 61.5, 4. Run To Win (2) Md. Mushraf 61.5, 5. Skyfullofstars (10) M.L. Bhosle 61, 6. Go Man Go (7) R. Ravi 60, 7. Pretty Hot (6) Akash Agarwal 59.5, 8. Silver Oak (5) M. Abhilash 59, 9. Ayahuasca (1) Sarvan Kumar 58.5, 10. Lake Emerald (-) (-) 58.5 and 11. Grand Celebration (3) Arshad Alam 58.

1. Run To Win, 2. Scaramouche, 3. Grand Celebration

Day’s best: War Envoy

Double: Alps – Fair Game

Jkt: 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7; Tr (i): 2, 3 and 4; (ii): 5, 6 and 7.