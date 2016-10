Myrtlewood and Arlene excelled when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Oct. 1).

Inner sand

600m: Sheer Belief (Nazil) 38. Moved freely. Mastermarksman (app) 39. Urged. Irises (Parbat), Charging Tigress (Daman) 40. They ended level. Noble Chieftain (rb) 40. Moved freely.

800m: Comic Timing (T.Mahesh), Komandant (Shubham) 50, 600/37.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. 2/y/o Gdansk (T.Mahesh), Matrioshka (Shubham) 53.5, 600/39. Former superior. Red Fort (S.Amit), Square Moon (Parbat) 57, 600/41.5. Former was one length better. Pacific Dunes (Ranjane), Phoenix Fire (Santosh) 52.5, 600/39. They moved level freely. Slam Dunk (rb) 51, 600/39.5. Moved well. Knight At Arms (C.Umesh) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Mr Morrison (Shubham), Super Icon (T.Mahesh) 53.5, 600/40.5. Both moved level freely. Stormy Princess (C.Umesh) 53, 600/40. Urged. Disraeli (Santosh), Golden Horde (Ranjane) 52.5, 600/38.5. Former ended two lengths in front. Tough Enough (rb) 51.5, 600/38.5. Moved well. Crystal Ball (S.J.Sunil), Victorio (S.S.Rathore) 50, 600/37.5. Former moved well and they finished level. Sporto (Daman), Fencing (Kavraj) 54.5, 600/40.5. Pair level. Tareef (C.Umesh) 52, 600/39. Slightly urged. Hunt For Heads (Nazil) 54, 600/39. Easy. Simon Says (Pradeep) 52.5, 600/38.5. Urged. Huracan (Kuldeep) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. The Unicorn (Parmar) 53, 600/40. Moved well. Oscillation (Habbu) 54, 600/40. Moved fluently. Heather (P.S.Chouhan) 52, 600/38.5. Moved well. Cicitalia (rb) 50.5, 600/38.5. Moved well. Ancient Glory (Habbu) 52, 600/39. Moved freely. Phoenix Knight (Pradeep), Another Ace (Sandeep) 50, 600/38.5. Former better. Dusk N Dawn (Baria) 55, 600/41. Easy. Masked Bandito (Bhawani) 52.5, 600/39. Pressed. Logano (rb) 56, 600/42. Easy.

1,000m: Monte Greco (rb), Indian Serenade (rb) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Former finished a distance ahead. St. Andrews (Santosh) 1-8, 800/52, 600/38.5. Moved well. Lucas (Santosh), Ensign (Ranjane) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40.5. Former ended three lengths in front. Royal Éclair (T.S.Jodha), Set To Fly (Kuldeep) 1-7, 800/52, 600/38. They finished level freely. Adam (Trevor) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Moved well.

1,200m: Melinda (Kamlesh), Prince Of Heart (Jethu) 1-20, 800/52, 600/38.5. They were well in hand and finished level. His Master’s Vice (Parbat), Stand And Dance (Daman) 1-21.5, 1,000/1-7, 800/51.5, 600/38.5. They moved neck and neck freely. Khayyam (P.S.Chouhan) 1-19, 1,000/1-5, 800/51, 600/38.5. Moved attractively. Rainbow Dash (P.S.Chouhan), Yanna Rascala (Trevor) 1-21.5, 1,000/1-6, 600/38. Former was well in hand and they ended level. Savage Beauty (Daman), Whatthescript/Saai’da (S.Amit) 1-21.5, 600/39.5. Both moved level freely. Magical Memory (Hamir), Brabourne (Zervan) 1-21, 1,000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former was easy while they finished level. Mathaiyus (P.S.Chouhan), Courtship (Trevor) 1-21, 1,000/1-6, 800/51, 600/38. They moved neck and neck freely. Normandy (Zervan), Mrs Patmore (Parmar) 1-21.5, 600/39.5. Former was easy while the latter was urged to end level. Alien (Habbu) 1-25, 600/43. Easy.

1,400m: Caralisa (Parmar) 1-39.5, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/40.5. Moved freely.

1,600m: Chef De Ouvre (Trevor) 1-52, 1,400/1-37, 1,200/1-22, 800/53, 600/40. Shaped well. Renee (P.S.Chouhan) 1-52.5, 600/41.5. Moved freely. Myrtlewood (Parmar), Arlene (Trevor) 1-44, 1,400/1-30, 1,200/1-17, 1,000/1-4, 800/51, 600/39. They moved level impressively.