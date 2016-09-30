Myrtlewood and Arlene showed out when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Sept. 30) morning.

Inner sand

600m: Matrioshka (Shubham), 2-y-o Gdansk (T.Mahesh) 41. They were easy. Jabble (Ikram) 40. Moved freely.

800m: Cannonball Run (S. Kamble) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Millenium Falcon (C. Umesh) 51, 600/39. Pressed. Jetaway (S.S. Rathore) 55, 600/41. Easy. Hypothesis (Neeraj), Perfecto (Khalander) 54, 600/41. They ended level. Pugnacious (J. Chinoy), Exodus (Kamlesh) 53, 600/40. They moved well. Junoon (Bhawani) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Moving Star (S. Sunil) 53, 600/41. Pressed. Zahrazan (Vishal), Romantic Lass (Rupesh) 51, 600/39. Former was superior. Golden Belle (Sandeep) 50, 600/38. Moved well. Miracle Of Love (Dashrath) 57, 600/44. Easy. Secret Flame (Dashrath) 57, 600/43. Easy.

1000m: Queen Credible (Ikram) 1-8, 600/39. Moved well. Eiger’s Tiger (Dashrath) 1-10, 600/41. Moved freely. Samba Warrior (Dashrath), Sky Mine (Zervan) 1-8, 600/41. Former was two lengths better. Carbonara (Dashrath), Drogo (J. Chinoy) 1-6, 600/38. Former finished a length in front. Star Ace (Pradeep), Argonautica (Vishal) 1-7, 600/40. They moved level freely.

1200m: Erdemir (S.Sunil) 1-24, 600/43. Moved freely. Myrtlewood (Parmar), Arlene (Trevor) 1-19, 600/40. Both are in good shape.