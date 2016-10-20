Multi App, Reference, Emperador, The Lieutenant and Zodiac excelled when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Oct. 19).

Outer sand:

600m: Phoenix Falcon (rb), a 2-y-o (Win Legend – Actuate) (rb) 43.5. They finished level. Sante Fe (Ashok Kumar) 45.5. Easy. Goat (R. Pradeep) 44.5. In fine trim. All That’s Nice (Ashok Kumar) 43. Moved well. Super Force (Raja Rao) 41. Pleased. Roaring Thunder (rb) 43. Shaped well. Indian Fury (D. Patel) 42. Note. Shivalik Girl (M. Naveen), Waiting For Glory (Ramesh K) 46. They moved on the bit. Smile Stone (Ramesh K) 43. In fine condition.

1,000m: Multi App (Irvan Singh) 1-10.5, 600/40.5. A good display. Six Degrees (S. John), Aurora Borealis (rb) 1-14, 600/44. Former moved attractively and finished two lengths ahead. Celestial Mist (rb), Hit Again (rb) 1-14.5, 600/45. Former moved better. Vivid Impression (A. Imran) 1-16, 600/42. Impressed. Dagobert (Rayan) 1-13, 600/43. In fine trim. Tzar (D. Patel), Rafa (Rayan) 1-16, 600/46. They moved on the bit. Artorius (Raja Rao), Countrys Bloom (A. Imran) 1-15.5, 600/42.5. They moved impressively.

1,200m: Topspot (B. Harish) 1-30, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42.5. Strode out well. Fioroloco (rb) 1-31, (1,200-600) 44. Eased up. Ravello (Manjunath) 1-27, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Worked well. Reference (Suraj) 1-25, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. In fine nick. El Fenix (Jagadeesh) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. Shaped well. Emperador (Irvan Singh) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/41.5. Moved fluently.

1,400m: Force Ensign (Suraj) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/45.5. Moved freely. Perfectebony (S. John) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/41.5. Pleased. Watchmyscript (Mrs. Silva), Shivalik Fire (Anjar) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. They moved freely.

1,600m: The Lieutenant (Suraj) 1-56.5, 1,400/1-40, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41.5. Moved fluently. Zodiac (Mark) 1-55, 1,400/1-38, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-9, 600/41.5. A fine display.