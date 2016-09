Mount Mckinley and Congressional showed out when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Sept. 4).

Inner sand

600m: Severus (K.Kadam), Sanam (H.G.Rathod) 42. Pair level.

800m: The Other Song (Bhawani), Sudarshan Chakra (Kuldeep) 53, 600/40. Former was well in hand while the latter was pushed to end level. Forest Flair (S.S.Rathore) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Strategic Move (S.S.Rathore) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Alectar (Shelar) 1400/600m 56. Easy. Supreme Regime (S.S.Rathore) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Allora (S.Shinde) 51, 600/38.5. Moved well. Adele (Santosh), Dictator (Ranjane) 56, 600/42. Pair level. Where’s The Ring/Scarlet Slipper (Parbat), Smokey Haze (S.Amit) 55, 600/39. They finished level freely. Brahmachari (C.S.Jodha) 56, 600/42. Easy. Trombone (V.Jodha), Multistar (Ajinkya) 51, 600/38. They moved level freely. King Of Killen (Zervan) 52, 600/38.5. Moved well. Chilly Chilly (Yash Narredu), Ridgewood Star (Sandeep) 49, 600/37. Former was pushed and finished four lengths ahead. Kings Canyon (Trevor) 56, 600/42. Moved freely.

1,000m: Aspen (Kuldeep), Adeline (Bhawani) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Uncle Scrooge (rb), Grand Duke (rb) 1-7.5, 800/53, 600/40. Former ended three lengths in front. Olivia Kaspen (Bhawani) 1-11, 600/42. Easy. The Ministerian (Oza) 1-10, 600/44. Easy. Disraeli (Santosh), Golden Horde (C.S.Jodha) 1-11, 800/55, 600/42. Pair moved freely. Ensign (Santosh), Pacific Dunes (C.S.Jodha) 1-8, 600/41.5. They moved level freely. Congressional (Neeraj) 1-4, 800/51, 600/39. Moved attractively. Irises (Kavraj), Olly Boy (Parbat) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. They were urged and ended level. B Fifty Two (Zervan) 1-9.5, 800/55, 600/41.5. Moved freely. The Unicorn (P.S.Chouhan), Commodore (Zervan) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. They moved neck and neck freely. Jolfa (Oza), Toofan (rb) 1-11, 600/42. They ended level. Solomon (Parmar), Adam (Trevor) 1-6.5, 800/51.5, 600/38.5. Both moved freely. Celementi (Parmar), Je Suis (Neeraj) 1-10, 800/54.5, 600/41. Former finished well clear. Captain Courage (Akshay) 1-7.5, 600/41. Moved well. Germanicus (Trevor), Denny Crane (P.S.Chouhan) 1-6, 800/50.5, 600/38. Pair impressed. Dancing Phoenix (Zervan) 1-7.5, 600/40. Pushed. Fencing (Parbat), Seacrets (Daman) 1-9, 800/53.5, 600/39.5. Pair moved level freely. Logic (Trevor), Masterofbalantrae (Akshay) 1-8, 800/52.5, 600/39.5. Both are in good shape. Mrs. Patmore (Parmar), Bakers Street (P.S.Chouhan) 1-9, 800/53, 600/39.5. Pair level. Argonautica (Pradeep), Scarlet Prince (Vishal) 1-6, 800/52, 600/40. They were pushed and former finished three lengths ahead. Magnolia (Akshay) 1-9.5, 800/53.5, 600/40.5. Moved freely.

1,200m: Allegria (Bhawani), Shopaholic (Kuldeep) 1-22, 1,000/1-6.5, 800/52.5, 600/39. Former finished four lengths ahead. Devoted Eyes (Merchant) 1-25, 600/43. Moved freely. Vistana (C.S.Jodha), Sawgrass (Neeraj) 1-22.5, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/40. They ended level. Normandy (Trevor), Mathaiyus (P.S.Chouhan) 1-39.5, 1,200/1-22.5, 1,000/1-7, 800/51.5, 600/38. They moved neck and neck freely. Hunt For Heads (Nazil), Flying Show (rb) 1-25, 600/43. Former ended two lengths in front.

1,400m: Mount Mckinley (Trevor), Savage Beauty (Daman) 1-35.5, 1,200/1-20, 1,000/1-6.5, 800/53, 600/39.5. Former started two lengths behind and easily finished four lengths ahead.