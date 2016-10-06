Monte Greco and Never Say Never pleased when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning.

Inner sand

600m: Zazou (Khalander) 39. Moved freely. Jabble (rb) 1200/600m 40. Easy. Sheer Belief (Pradeep) 39. Moved freely. Irises (Parbat), Night Of Stars (Daman) 36. Former ended two lengths in front.

800m: Comic Timing (Mahesh), Matrioshka (Shubham) 54, 600/39.5. They ended level. Monte Greco (rb), Mountbatten (S.Kamble) 50, 600/37. Former moved well and finished a distance ahead. Note former. Cannonball Run (S.N.Chavan) 55, 600/40.5. Easy. Lucas (Ranjane), Ensign (Santosh) 53, 600/38. Former finished six lengths ahead. Super Icon (Mahesh), Mr Morrison (Shubham) 54, 600/40. They ended level. Seacaucus (C.Umesh) 57, 600/43. Easy . Volantis (Zervan) 52, 600/39. Moved freely. Flag Flying (Nadeem), Untitled (S.Shinde) 49.5, 600/37.5. Former impressed. Champagne (Sandesh), Rising Brave (Shahrukh) 55, 600/42. Both moved freely. Star Councillor (Oza), Smart N Noble (rb) 56.5, 600/42. Pair easy. Rising Concert (T.S.Jodha) 53, 600/40. Moved well. Dibaba (S.J.Sunil), Fortune Favours (S.Shinde) 56, 600/41. Pair level. Brothersofthewind (P.S.Chouhan) 52, 600/38.5. Urged. Pugnacious (Jethu) 53.5, 600/40.5. Moved freely. Honey Dew (Mansoor), Sporting Spirit (V.Jodha) 51, 600/37.5. They moved neck and neck freely. Mathaiyus (P.S.Chouhan), Courtship (Parmar) 56, 600/42. Pair level. Never Say Never (S.J.Sunil) 49, 600/37. Moved attractively. Pristina (Jethu) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Idealist (Rupesh) 55, 600/41. Moved freely. Baryshnikhov (V.Jodha) 51.5, 600/38. Moved well. Q’E’D (Neeraj), Hypothesis (Khalander) 52.5, 600/39. Former finished three lengths ahead. Reality (Bhawani) 55, 600/41. Easy. Reds Revenge (Jethu) 54, 600/38.5. Pressed. Carbonara (Hamir), Ritz (Raghuveer) 51, 600/37.5. Former started three lengths behind and finished level. An Jolie (J.Chinoy) 54.5, 600/39. Moved well. Kalina (Habbu) 51.5, 600/38.5. Moved freely. Sindbad (rb) 56, 600/41. Easy. Queen Ria (Nazil) 53.5, 600/40. Moved freely. Vixen (J.Chinoy) 52, 600/37.5. Urged. Masked Bandito (Bhawani) 54.5, 600/39.5. Moved freely.

1,000m: Miracle Of Love (C.Umesh) 1-7.5, 800/52.5, 600/39. Moved well. Travieso (Neeraj), Silver Edge (D.A.Naik) 1-9, 800/53, 600/39.5. They moved neck and neck freely. Magnificence (Mansoor), Jefferson (V.Jodha) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Both were well in hand and finished level. Safdar (Sandesh) 1-7, 600/39.5. Moved well. Bee Quirky (Nadeem), Deccan King (S.Shinde) 1-8, 800/54.5, 600/43. Former finished four lengths ahead. Normandy (Sandesh), Mrs Patmore (Parmar) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40.5. Pair moved freely. Benezeer (C.S.Jodha), Lady Coachman (Jethu) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. They were urged and ended level. Stand And Dance (S.Amit), Dazzle N Daze (Parbat) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely.

1,200m: Pacific Dunes (Ranjane), Vistana (Santosh) 1-22.5, 1,000/1-7.5, 800/52.5, 600/39.5. Former who is in good shape ended a length in front.

1,400m: Simon Says (rb) 1-41, 600/42. Easy. June (J.Chinoy) 1-37.5, 800/54, 600/41. Pressed. Zanzibaar (J.Chinoy) 1-38.5, 1,200/1-23, 800/53, 600/39. Pushed.