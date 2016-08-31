Mistress Of Spice impressed when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Aug. 31).

Outer sand:

1,000m: Super Success (rb), Royal Defence (Noornabi) 1-14, 600/42.5. They moved impressively. Galino (Noornabi) 1-15, 600/44. Moved on the bit.

1,200m: Mistress Of Spice (rb), Queenofgoodtimes (Noornabi) 1-28, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/41.5. Former impressed. Wild Wild Angels (Noornabi), Temujin (rb) 1-26, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/43. Former moved better.