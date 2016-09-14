Miss Arazan shone when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (September 13) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Sky Mine (Sandesh) 40. Moved freely. Phoenix Fire (Santosh) 38. Moved well. Allora (Sandesh) 37. Moved well. An Jolie (J.Chinoy) 38.5. Moved freely. Synchronicity (C.S.Jodha) 42. Easy.

800m: Miss Arazan (Suraj Narredu) 49.5, 600/38.5. Moved attractively. Dibaba (app), Windhoek (S.J.Sunil) 52.5, 600/39. They moved level freely. Yellow Diamond (Akshay), Jubilant (Parmar) 57, 600/42. Both easy. Volantis (Suraj Narredu), Jordana (R.K.Mahesh) 52, 600/38. They moved neck and neck freely. Top Wizard (S.N.Chavan) 53, 600/39.5. Moved freely. Masked Bandito (Bhawani) 53, 600/40. Urged. Aurora Australis (Kharadi) 52, 600/40. Moved well. Silver Ghost (Bhawani) 55, 600/41. Easy. Abu Al Bukhoosh (Jethu) 53, 600/39.5. Moved freely.

1000m: Drogo (Zervan), Raees (Trevor) 1-7, 800/52, 600/38.5. Pair urged and ended level. Angel Girl (Sandesh) 1-6.5, 800/53, 600/39.5. Moved well. Juliano (S.J.Sunil), Tennessee (S.Shinde) 1-7, 800/51, 600/39. Former was one length better. Airlift (S.Sunil), Batman (C.S.Jodha) 1-8, 600/42.5. They moved level freely.